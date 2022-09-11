Z690 Aorus Elite AX.. had a really hard time getting this to post for 1st time... had to wait like 10 minutes after Q-Flash Plus

Well on the upside my computer is now (finally) working, However has anyone else had this happen?So I put this together yesterday afternoon... had the devil`s own time trying to mount the Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 cooler...no seriously maybe I was being dumb, but I have never had this much trouble mounting a cooler before... after much aggravation hooked monitor, mouse keyboard , power..etc up and turned computer on. NO post.. boot and DRAM debug lights just alternating red flashing... Fantastic..I prepared a flash drive and performed the q flash procedure and after 10 minutes the q flash button stopped and RGB motherboard lights came on...(why does this stupid thing have rgb and how do I turn it off (meh doesn`t really matter as it is in my NZXT H630 case which thankfully has no case windows.) Then it just sat there with the red boot led lit solid.... finally after 30 minutes turned it off and tried it again.... still just sat there.So being a wise and responsible adult, I turned it off, unplugged it, and went down the pub... with my friends... which was probably for the best.This morning I decided after a latte to try this thing again.... turned it on ... no post // turned it off unplugged it, plugged it back in powered it on and it started up and then restarted and restarted again and (maybe 4 times)... I was looking for info on my phone when after 10~ minutes all the sudden I finally see a post screen...Everything seems pretty good temps are good performance is good, but this thing was a real PIA to get to post... maybe I just wasn`t waiting long enough (at least after qflash because I think I needed to upgrade it for my Corsair DDR5 5600???). I have never had to wait 10~ mins to get a post before.Anyone else have something like this with LGA1700?Behold my very crappy cable management (also note additional stumbling block of forgetting to plug my RTX3070 in ....I was pretty stoked about that.(not cable leaning on fan is aforementioned forgotten video card power cable... doh.Blah blah Specs:: i7-12700K / Z690 Aorus Elite AX / 32GB DDR5 5600 (corsair)/ RTX3070 FE / 2TB Samsung 980 Pro //and 4 other SSDs of assorted types) (and a 1 and 2TB mechanical drive).. Seasonic X750 Power supply.