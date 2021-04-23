Z590 mATX board recommendations?

I am in the market for a reasonably priced Z590 mATX board. I was burned in the past by the poor VRM performance of the ASRock mATX offerings.

It feels like this form factor has been abandoned in the enthusiast area in favor of mITX which can cost some bucks. I wouldn't be against an ITX board, but I have to then get creative to get a PCIe 1x slot added in (using m.2 adapters etc) which sometimes is hit or miss.



Any suggestions for a good one? Occasionally, I happen across ES/QS chips that I like to play with or test. Historical compatibility with those would be a big plus.