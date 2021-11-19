Z590 and 3080Ti

Running Win10 64 on Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Ultra with EVGA 3080 Ti. Went to install latest GE Force driver (496.76, I think) and everything broke. Card not recognized in either PCIE slot. Reseated 2x. Tried different power outputs from PSU. Was running well for past 2-3 months. Card powers up, fans spin briefly, and it does pass through video signal to monitor. But Device Manager does not see it at all. Had to do a CMOS reset and now Z590 is throwing a 25 code - something with RAM. Wow. Where do I start?
 
Just prior to all of this I had turned ON my TPM, in anticipation of possibly trying Win 11. Have gone back and completely reset bios. PC boots with one stick ram but still throwing a 25. I can try one stick of older/slower RAM.
 
igl00jx

Sounds like the GPU is borked. Do you have a spare machine you can test the card in?
 
