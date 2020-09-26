Z490UNIFY + i9-10900k cpu + Thermaltake 360?

I have an older thermaltake 360 on an 8700k cpu z370 board, i think it was said somewhere that this thermaltake (https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00MPIDYTO/ref=ask_ql_qh_dp_hza) can still fit the board with the new cpu, can anyone confirm thats the case?
Edit i guess this page confirms it:
https://thinkcomputers.org/lga-1200-socket-is-compatible-with-lga-115x-cpu-coolers/
Thanks in advance
