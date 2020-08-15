Z490i Unify - memory voltage setting

C

CEO_OF_CBT

n00b
Joined
Jul 2, 2020
Messages
26
Hi,

Just wondering if anyone here is missing the VTTDR (ddr termination voltage) on their Z490i Unify or any MSi boards?

I tried searching for this problem online and cannot find the answer :(

Need a slight sanity check to see if I'm actually blind or this is actually missing
 
