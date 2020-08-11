Z490A prime fans running full speed all the time how to?

The motherboard name is in the subject of my post. Z490a Prime, I figured out the fan setting and now have all my chassis fans running at 100% but for some reason my all-in-one cooler Kraken 53 the pump is running an 800 RPMs making my CPU extremely hot in the Bios, my CPU is running at 80° Fahrenheit right now in the Bios and for the life of me I can't figure out how to get the pump to run at 100% Max? Can this be done in the Bios? I have the pumps fan header plugged into the AIO fan header on my motherboard and it doesn't seem to be working correctly. Should I try a different fan header? I thought the AIO fan header on the motherboard would run the pump at a hundred RPMs but apparently it's running really low RPMs almost silent and I can't even tell it's running but it is through the motherboard it's running at eight hundred and something RPMs. Is the AIO fan header on my motherboard working properly I am thinking? Thanks again for the help!