Z490A prime fans running full speed all the time how to?

jarablue

I just bought the all-in-one pump Kraken 53 and it's running really low RPMs in my BIOS like 800 RPMs low and my CPU temperature is near 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Is there a way to disable the fan control on the motherboard so all my fans run full speed all the time? I literally want my desktop to take off and fly out my window at this point because it's driving me crazy that my fans are actually powering off because of the fan profile applied to them.

So in a nutshell where do I go in the Bios to disable all fan profile power management? Thanks so much!
 
pendragon1

jarablue said:
I just bought the all-in-one pump Kraken 53 and it's running really low RPMs in my BIOS like 800 RPMs low and my CPU temperature is near 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Is there a way to disable the fan control on the motherboard so all my fans run full speed all the time? I literally want my desktop to take off and fly out my window at this point because it's driving me crazy that my fans are actually powering off because of the fan profile applied to them.

So in a nutshell where do I go in the Bios to disable all fan profile power management? Thanks so much!
in the thermal or fan control section, set them to dc 100%. you dont say what mobo it is...
 
jarablue

The motherboard name is in the subject of my post. Z490a Prime, I figured out the fan setting and now have all my chassis fans running at 100% but for some reason my all-in-one cooler Kraken 53 the pump is running an 800 RPMs making my CPU extremely hot in the Bios, my CPU is running at 80° Fahrenheit right now in the Bios and for the life of me I can't figure out how to get the pump to run at 100% Max? Can this be done in the Bios? I have the pumps fan header plugged into the AIO fan header on my motherboard and it doesn't seem to be working correctly. Should I try a different fan header? I thought the AIO fan header on the motherboard would run the pump at a hundred RPMs but apparently it's running really low RPMs almost silent and I can't even tell it's running but it is through the motherboard it's running at eight hundred and something RPMs. Is the AIO fan header on my motherboard working properly I am thinking? Thanks again for the help!
 
jeremyshaw

Wait, are you certain about 80 Fahrenheit? That's ~26.6C, absolutely cold for a CPU at idle. That is just several degrees above room temp (in almost any of the relevant scales). 80 Celsius, we may have a little bit of investigation.
 
Denpepe

I usually attach the pump header to the normal CPU fan header. You could always download the NZXT cam software to adjust your AOI settings.

Now 80° farenheit is like 27°C and is more then fine for your CPU at idle
 
pendragon1

jarablue said:
The motherboard name is in the subject of my post. Z490a Prime, I figured out the fan setting and now have all my chassis fans running at 100% but for some reason my all-in-one cooler Kraken 53 the pump is running an 800 RPMs making my CPU extremely hot in the Bios, my CPU is running at 80° Fahrenheit right now in the Bios and for the life of me I can't figure out how to get the pump to run at 100% Max? Can this be done in the Bios? I have the pumps fan header plugged into the AIO fan header on my motherboard and it doesn't seem to be working correctly. Should I try a different fan header? I thought the AIO fan header on the motherboard would run the pump at a hundred RPMs but apparently it's running really low RPMs almost silent and I can't even tell it's running but it is through the motherboard it's running at eight hundred and something RPMs. Is the AIO fan header on my motherboard working properly I am thinking? Thanks again for the help!
yeah move it to another header and set it to 100%. also, like mentioned above the temp is really fine.
 
jarablue

I just realized that oh, I was thinking 27 26° Celsius was hot LOL I'm from the olden days. Turning 50 in five years don't mind me! Thanks for the help
 
