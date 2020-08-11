Z490A prime fans running full speed all the time how to?

I just bought the all-in-one pump Kraken 53 and it's running really low RPMs in my BIOS like 800 RPMs low and my CPU temperature is near 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Is there a way to disable the fan control on the motherboard so all my fans run full speed all the time? I literally want my desktop to take off and fly out my window at this point because it's driving me crazy that my fans are actually powering off because of the fan profile applied to them.
So in a nutshell where do I go in the Bios to disable all fan profile power management? Thanks so much!
