Z490 vs Z590 chipset.

Hello my fellow members.
I know i should google it up but my influence comes from personal experience. I was planning to get either one of these chipset motherboards. Probably the Asus rog ones but I need to see if there is any major difference considering Z590 over Z490.
Both sport features for 11th gen cpus. If there is not a dramatic change in Z590 I would probably go for the Z490 with 11th gen cpu to harvest my computing.
I am planning to build the rig with 32gb of 4400mhz of ram and 11500f (later to 11900k).
Storage is not decided but I will try to get 2 identical 1tb PCI express 4.0 drives for raid 0 configurations.
Appreciate your input guys.
