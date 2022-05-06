Z490 vs Z590 chipset.

Jan 23, 2016
Hello my fellow members.

I know i should google it up but my influence comes from personal experience. I was planning to get either one of these chipset motherboards. Probably the Asus rog ones but I need to see if there is any major difference considering Z590 over Z490.
Both sport features for 11th gen cpus. If there is not a dramatic change in Z590 I would probably go for the Z490 with 11th gen cpu to harvest my computing.

I am planning to build the rig with 32gb of 4400mhz of ram and 11500f (later to 11900k).
Storage is not decided but I will try to get 2 identical 1tb PCI express 4.0 drives for raid 0 configurations.

Appreciate your input guys.
 
