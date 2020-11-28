Z490 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 Slow Post and Bios

Hi, My one week old built is:

Z490 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3

Intel 10900F

32GB DDR4 2400MHz Corsair (2x16GB) CMK32GX4M2A2400C16 Vengeance LPX



What I had done:

Update Firmware to latest

Disconnect Everything but Keyboard

Cleared CMS

Test All the parts with a diferent Motherboard all is Working



Everything was working normal but last night when I reset the system I notice a very Slow Post and Bios is very laggy. but Once I load the OS everything seem normal and a good speed. I also did some geekbench and seem OK. What can be happening? I have done nothing to the setting prior this issue. Should I return this Motherboard?