Z490 10700k to 10900k Manual Overclocking guide?

Hi guys, just moved from i7-930 to a 10850K. Is there guide on how to manually overclock these Rocket Lake CPUs? I watched a gamer nexus video about not letting your mobo auto OC your CPU. I want to manually do it myself and in fact find a way to leave it at a 5.0 all core or dial it down to like 4.6 when I am not planning on gaming.



Back when I got my i7-930, there was a sticky for i7-920s and even for the motherboard I had.



I know motherboards are different but I figured that the UEFI settings are generally the same.



I don't know how to OC these new processors and RAM but I'd like to learn