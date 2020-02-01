z390 Ultra multimple m.2 SSD issue

Hey people .So long story short.I have 2 HDD,s running raid 0 and 970 Evo m.2 1tb .Got spare m.2 ssd from Toshiba 256gb.The issue is that my bios wont detect it. When I leave just Toshiba SSD it works and bios sees it .But once I add my Samsung 970 or my hard drives it disappears again.using Z390 Ultra from gigabyte .Is there something I am missing ? tried many combinations swaping m.2 ssd in different slots and connecting hard drives to different spot .Apologies for messy post just tired from all the efforts and too curious to sleep