z390 Ultra multimple m.2 SSD issue

Hey people .
So long story short.
I have 2 HDD,s running raid 0 and 970 Evo m.2 1tb .Got spare m.2 ssd from Toshiba 256gb.
The issue is that my bios wont detect it. When I leave just Toshiba SSD it works and bios sees it .But once I add my Samsung 970 or my hard drives it disappears again.
using Z390 Ultra from gigabyte .
Is there something I am missing ? tried many combinations swaping m.2 ssd in different slots and connecting hard drives to different spot .
Apologies for messy post just tired from all the efforts and too curious to sleep
