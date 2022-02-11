Z390 RAID 0 configuration with NVMe drives

Today I learned that Z390 motherboards' top NVMe slot is x4, and the bottom is x2. I found this out looking up RAID 0 with NVMe drives. Apparently it's recommended to get a riser card (PCIe x4 to NVMe x4), and to use one drive in it, and the other in the top (x4 NVMe) slot, so both drives can run at their full speed.



At first this sounds like a great way to spend $15, but because the x4 DMI link from the CPU to the chipset has to carry all x1/x4 PCIe slots, NVMe slots, SATA ports, and USB 3.0, and the chipset appears to give storage access to only 3.5GB/s of the DMI (even with no load elsewhere), essentially there's 1.75GB/s for each of the two NVMe drives operating in parallel.



By not getting a riser card, is there a performance improvement I'm missing (at different queue depths maybe?) or should I save the money and space and not get a riser card