z390/9900k/32gb - $700

schlitzbull

schlitzbull

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2014
Messages
360
Selling my main PC to buy a PS5. Not looking to separate. $700 shipped.

Aorus Z390 Master ($185)
9900k ($360)
Vengeance RGB Pro 3000 (8x4gb) ($120)

Also have a set of beautiful TT fans.

TT Triio RGB packs.
- two of the 3x120mm
- one of the 2x240mm pack.

Heatware - SchlitzBull
 
