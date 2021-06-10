z170a board - Pciex16 or pciex8 slot expander for more than one riser card on the same pciex16 or x8 slot?

Im using a z170a motherboard for mining and as a server (win 10 though), i have limited slots because i have a few nvme cards in it at the same time.I want to say i thought this was possible, but there is a way to break out the pciex16 or x8 slot into multiple risers from the same slot?Im not sure which device it is though, i think a card goes in there and then usb cables from my existing riser cards i already bought (IE: they dont have to be the same brand/set, it can be the riser card from another pciex1 + riser card set)?I thought maybe this $30 card on amazon, but it appears to only be a pciex1 type card, how could that expand into 4? (i really only need one that expands to two)? I would have expected at least a x4 type card?(one review says wrecked the pc)How reliable are these adapters if the right one? (my other option is to just drop the one nvme and combine a larger one from the one I drop freeing up the slot).This would be simpler if i could use 2 nvme on one pciex16 or x8 slot and not need this, but this motherboard doesnt support 2 in one slot for nvme dual slot cards at least (or maybe find some usb external nvme option).Any thoughts?