Yum! Ramen for Starving E-Gamers: 24-Pack 3-Oz Creamy Chicken Maruchan Ramen $5.76 @Amazon/Walmart

It was my college fav. I'd sit in front of my PC, game all night on Wow and chugging down 2-3 packs of these goodies.
Goes great with extra grilled spam/hotdogs/beef slices/eggs or whatever that you can throw in to add extra protein!
24-Pack 3-Oz Maruchan Maruchan (Creamy Chicken) for $5.98
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00R4HS45A Shipping is free with Prime or on orders over $35. Save 25% with the first Subscribe & Save
Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/seort/113621042
