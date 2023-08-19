Yum! Ramen for Starving E-Gamers: 24-Pack 3-Oz Creamy Chicken Maruchan Ramen $5.76 @Amazon/Walmart

lifanus

lifanus

Gawd
Joined
Aug 26, 2008
Messages
868
It was my college fav. I'd sit in front of my PC, game all night on Wow and chugging down 2-3 packs of these goodies.

Goes great with extra grilled spam/hotdogs/beef slices/eggs or whatever that you can throw in to add extra protein!

24-Pack 3-Oz Maruchan Maruchan (Creamy Chicken) for $5.98
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00R4HS45A Shipping is free with Prime or on orders over $35. Save 25% with the first Subscribe & Save
Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/seort/113621042

6-Ways-to-Upgrade-Instant-Ramen-V2.jpg


Cheers
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top