Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana

N

Nytegard

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 8, 2004
Messages
3,997
Always enjoyed Ys, and although I beat the original, I'll still probably pick this up to replay it.

1719953207392.png

At least they allow us to play with the original illustrations. Now, if Falcom could only include the choice of having authentic translations as well.

(The left side is the original illustration, the right side is the new "improved" illustration.)
 
