Yowen For Sale Thread - Laptops w/ 3070

Selling a couple of laptops as I am relocating and have been gaming primarily on desktop, happy to help with any pictures or further information needed.

Dell Alienware R4
Core i7-10870H
RTX 3070 8GB (125+15W TGP)
16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
1080p 15" Screen

I'd rate it in "very good" condition, with very few blemishes or signs of wear, happy to provide more pictures or other information, not sure on the original box, still looking

Pictures: https://photos.app.goo.gl/zzbE9QU2mKNRNnUR9

Price: $1000 OBO + shipping


HP Omen 17
Core i7-11800H
RTX 3070 8GB (140W TGP)
16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
1080p 17" Screen

I'd rate this as "good" condition, due to some small scraps/scratches on the lid (shown in pictures), otherwise in fantastic condition, do have the original box for this one

Pictures: https://photos.app.goo.gl/5rvYsJ5Js1gm4gqM6

Price: $1000 OBO + shipping


Heatware: yowen
 
Last edited:
^^^

I will be unable to ship anything from the 17th through the 24th.
 
It's been a bit since I posted this, I'm now in the SF Bay Area for anyone interested in pickup or delivery (if I can accommodate).
 
