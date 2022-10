Yowen For Sale Thread - Laptops w/ 3070

Selling a couple of laptops as I am relocating and have been gaming primarily on desktop, happy to help with any pictures or further information needed.Core i7-10870HRTX 3070 8GB (125+15W TGP)16GB RAM, 512GB SSD1080p 15" ScreenI'd rate it in "very good" condition, with very few blemishes or signs of wear, happy to provide more pictures or other information, not sure on the original box, still lookingPictures: https://photos.app.goo.gl/zzbE9QU2mKNRNnUR9 Price: $1000 OBO + shippingCore i7-11800HRTX 3070 8GB (140W TGP)16GB RAM, 512GB SSD1080p 17" ScreenI'd rate this as "good" condition, due to some small scraps/scratches on the lid (shown in pictures), otherwise in fantastic condition, do have the original box for this onePictures: https://photos.app.goo.gl/5rvYsJ5Js1gm4gqM6 Price: $1000 OBO + shippingHeatware: yowen