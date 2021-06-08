YouTuber's we're way off on iOS 15

I have to say I'm rather disappointed in the iOS 15 reveal yesterday. Was expecting a lot more stuff.



Several big updates expected to be in iOS 15 per a lot of the big name YouTuber's are not coming whatsoever;



- AoD ( Always on Display ). come on Apple this is an important feature we'd like to get on iPhone's.



- Notification revamp so not so cluttered



- Lockscreen revised and updated, adding weather to Lockscreen, etc...



- Darker dark mode, meaning even icons and stuff would go dark as well.



- Themes and icon packs officially supported and baked into stock iOS 15. Because last year with iOS 14 and the Shortcuts app allowing some customization that was never available on a non JB iPhone before, people expected Apple to realize it was a fan favorite and much welcomed feature to be able to do icon packs and stuff, so lots expected Apple to take notice and go with it, making it a stock feature that they could have developers charge money for and Apple wouid make coin too. Kinda surprised Apple wouldn't welcome themes or what is available to.do right now in iOS 14 but make it work without needing Shortcuts app at least.