YouTuber Deliberately Crashes Plane into Los Padres National Forest for the Views

29 year old YouTuber Trevor Jacob is facing up to 20 years in prison and numerous fines for deliberately crashing a plane into the Los Padres National Forest according to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. The viral video star seemed to lack a bit of business and legal acumen as he "pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstructing a federal investigation after admitting to intentionally crashing the plane to get views on his YouTube channel, the United States Department of Justice announced." One of the driving forces behind the push to get more exposure was monetary rewards from sponsorships for a wallet and other items dependent on the view count of the video. He repeatedly lied about many aspects of the crash including where it occurred, the location of the storage facility for the wreckage, cutting up the wreckage to dispose of it when the NTSB wanted it preserved, etc. This was all done to obstruct the investigation into the crash.