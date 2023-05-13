YouTuber Deliberately Crashes Plane into Los Padres National Forest for the Views

cageymaru
29 year old YouTuber Trevor Jacob is facing up to 20 years in prison and numerous fines for deliberately crashing a plane into the Los Padres National Forest according to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. The viral video star seemed to lack a bit of business and legal acumen as he "pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstructing a federal investigation after admitting to intentionally crashing the plane to get views on his YouTube channel, the United States Department of Justice announced." One of the driving forces behind the push to get more exposure was monetary rewards from sponsorships for a wallet and other items dependent on the view count of the video. He repeatedly lied about many aspects of the crash including where it occurred, the location of the storage facility for the wreckage, cutting up the wreckage to dispose of it when the NTSB wanted it preserved, etc. This was all done to obstruct the investigation into the crash.
On November 24, 2021, Jacob took off in his airplane from Lompoc City Airport on a solo flight purportedly destined for Mammoth Lakes. Jacob did not intend to reach his destination, but instead planned to eject from his aircraft during the flight and video himself parachuting to the ground and his airplane as it descended and crashed, he admitted in the plea agreement
Prior to taking off, Jacob mounted several video cameras on different parts of the airplane and equipped himself with a parachute, video camera and selfie stick. Approximately 35 minutes after taking off, while flying above the Los Padres National Forest near Santa Maria, Jacob ejected from the airplane and videoed himself parachuting to the ground.
Using the video camera mounted on the selfie stick and the video cameras he mounted on the airplane, Jacob was able to record the airplane as it descended and crashed into a dry brush area in Los Padres National Forest. After parachuting to the ground, Jacob hiked to the location of the wreck and recovered the data containing the video recording of his flight and the crash of the airplane, the plea agreement states.
