YouTube will put ads on non-partner videos but won’t pay the creators

YouTube says all videos with ads will still have to meet brand safety standards as determined by the YouTube said in an update to its terms of service Wednesday that it has the “right to monetize” all content on its platform. As such, it will start putting ads on videos from channels not in its YouTube Partner Program, which shares ad revenue with creators.The move comes after Google reported a particularly strong third quarter for YouTube, which saw ad growth at $5.04 billion, up 32% from a year ago. It’s likely to increase revenues and margins for YouTube, but is sure to rankle creators who aren’t eligible to make money on the platform.According to an update to its terms of service Wednesday, YouTube claims the “right to monetize” all content on its platform.Channels of any size from now on may see ads run on their videos as long as they meet its “Advertiser-Friendly Guidelines.” That means videos will have to meet basic standards to minimize content like inappropriate language, hateful material, or adult content, among other restrictions.YouTube says all videos with ads will still have to meet brand safety standards as determined by the Global Alliance for Responsible Media . The company said brand-safe content is identified using a combination of machine and human intelligence, and that ad suitability is reviewed at the video level instead of by channel. It also said advertisers can decide not to appear on those videos outside of the program if they wish. Click to expand...

It's sure slimy but it's their platform.However with an adblocker you can skip them anyway.That Global Alliance for Responsible Media sounds like the "Ministry of Truth" to me.