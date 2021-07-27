YouTube TV Hulu+ Live Experiences?

After using cable for years and years, it seems like everything we actually watch is finally available to legally stream. It seems like it would still potentially be cheaper than paying for cable, too. Even with services like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, etc.

Anyone have experiences with local channels (especially for sports) using either Google TV or Hulu+ Live services? It looks both can can include HBO Max, Showtime, etc. Hulu charges retail price for them (lame) while Google really secretive about the pricing when you add them. Anyone have a good price breakdown and or reason for going with one or the other? Any downsides?
 
Hulu sucks. The adds are overlays, so you can't use an ad blocker on your PC and watch, not to mention if you DVR something, you can fast forward past them. I hate it but i'm too lazy to mess with changing.
 
