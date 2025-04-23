  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

YouTube to MP3 converter?

Chevy-SS

Chevy-SS

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 5, 2007
Messages
293
I'm looking for a replacement YouTube to MP3 converter. I convert mainly motivational videos to MP3 and then listen while driving. I had one that I used for years (and donated religiously), but YouTube keeps making it more difficult, so that no longer works.

I HAVE NO PROBLEM PAYING. I just want something that converts quickly and easily, and is not full of malware.

Any recommendations on a program? Or maybe there's a technique I can do myself to extract audio stream right from the vid?

Many thanks!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top