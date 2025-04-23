Chevy-SS
I'm looking for a replacement YouTube to MP3 converter. I convert mainly motivational videos to MP3 and then listen while driving. I had one that I used for years (and donated religiously), but YouTube keeps making it more difficult, so that no longer works.
I HAVE NO PROBLEM PAYING. I just want something that converts quickly and easily, and is not full of malware.
Any recommendations on a program? Or maybe there's a technique I can do myself to extract audio stream right from the vid?
Many thanks!
