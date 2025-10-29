YouTube Plans Automatic Upscaling for Low-Res Videos

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 14,015
"The Google-owned platform, however, assured that it will give creators and viewers the option to opt out of the enhancement. The feature will apply only to videos uploaded in resolutions from 240p to 720p and will not affect videos that creators have already remastered to 1080p. Creators will retain control over their original files, and viewers will be able to watch videos in their uploaded resolution through a settings option.
YouTube said it plans to support upscaling to 4K in the near future. The company also said it is expanding the video thumbnail size limit from 2MB to 50MB to support 4K images. On videos with tagged products, viewers will soon be able to scan a QR code on TV screens to purchase items directly."
Source: https://news.slashdot.org/story/25/...-plans-automatic-upscaling-for-low-res-videos
