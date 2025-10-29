Youtube is Apparently Taking Down Videos on How to Perform Nonstandard Windows 11 Installs

Zarathustra[H]
That at least seems to be the claim on Reddit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/DataHoarder/comments/1oiz0v0/youtube_is_taking_down_videos_on_performing/
For some reason Youtube seems to be going after videos that instruct users how to install Windows 11 without a user account or how to install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware.
Their motivation is unclear to me. We know Microsoft wants to enforce supported hardware and Microsoft accounts, but what interest does Google have here?
