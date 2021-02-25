Youtube forcing ads on uBlock

I have uBlock which has worked great against any and all ads on youtube for at least 6 years. That is, until about two weeks ago.



Now I notice at the beginning of every video, the screen goes blank and I have to click off 'skip ads' in order to start playing the video. Then at a random point during the video, the screen will go blank again with a notification countdown saying I can skip ads in 5 seconds....



Does anyone know what is going on? Any workarounds? Or should I try a different ad blocker?