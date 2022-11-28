You're Most Anticipated Games of 2023?

After Elden Ring, 2022 feels like it was underwhelming for new releases. And by underwhelming I really mean boring; bored to the point of brain damage. I am Comix and I'm in the Walmart break room trying to steal my coworkers' food out of the fridge, ..and it's empty. Nothing in there. And that "fridge" is 2022. And that Comix is Comix.
We've got monster truck sized GPUs now at the end of 2022 and we've got nothing to feed them. Timespy is the #1 RTX 4090 game. I'm tossing cards into a hat.
Fortunately, 2023 looks like it's going to be absolutely packed with big releases. And we'll finally get our first DirectStorage titles. And Comix will be back to opening other peoples tupperware and refunding his entire Steam library.
2023
Starfield
Alan Wake 2
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chernobyl
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Expansion
Homeworld 3
Diablo IV
Destiny 2: Lightfall
The Wolf Among Us 2
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Assassins Creed Mirage
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Dead Space remake
Lies of P
ARC Raiders
Barbie® Onlyfans Dreamhouse Pool Party
Last edited: