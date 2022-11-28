You're Most Anticipated Games of 2023?

After Elden Ring, 2022 feels like it was underwhelming for new releases. And by underwhelming I really mean boring; bored to the point of brain damage. I am Comix and I'm in the Walmart break room trying to steal my coworkers' food out of the fridge, ..and it's empty. Nothing in there. And that "fridge" is 2022. And that Comix is Comix.



We've got monster truck sized GPUs now at the end of 2022 and we've got nothing to feed them. Timespy is the #1 RTX 4090 game. I'm tossing cards into a hat.



Fortunately, 2023 looks like it's going to be absolutely packed with big releases. And we'll finally get our first DirectStorage titles. And Comix will be back to opening other peoples tupperware and refunding his entire Steam library.



2023

Starfield

Alan Wake 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chernobyl

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Expansion

Homeworld 3

Diablo IV

Destiny 2: Lightfall

The Wolf Among Us 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Assassins Creed Mirage

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Dead Space remake

Lies of P

ARC Raiders

Barbie® Onlyfans Dreamhouse Pool Party