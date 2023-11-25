your windows 11 experience. What you hate, what you love.

phantommaggot
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2014
- Messages
- 123
So I'm finally upgrading my 4790k system since impulse shopped a 7600x build. I just couldn't fit a GPU in this little node304 -_- and Can't play new games with my old fury drivers... AMD can eat a dingus for that one. Furys weren't cheap...
I started a build right before covid... Bought a case, PSU, 1tb m.2 as they popped up on sale, then covid made things outrageously overpriced and I refused to pay for it. I'll probably upgrade the 7600x later and pass that on to my daughter.
My original build was : https://pcpartpicker.com/list/RXfgZZ
My new build will be : https://pcpartpicker.com/list/VGbXYN
(haven't picked a GPU yet, most likely get a 7900 xt or xtx since I don't need a ITX or 2 slot card anymore)
I ran windows 7 til I just couldn't and thank all the gods that MSMG toolkit popped up and made 10 7 again
Now It looks like I should just run 11 on the new build for now. Gonna MSMG that one up too but I wanna know what to remove based on everyones ... complaints.
On 10 I pulled cortana, games and a bunch of invasive stuff, added regular ol MS Paint and some stuff back in.
What do you guys think I should delete from 11 with MSMG before install? I don't want anything like cortana, search bar, anything that listens. Hopefully I can pull that account requirement.
