Your video card history

We had a thread going in the World of Warcraft forums about this.
So I figured I'd start it here too. Anyway...
As best you can recall, what is your video card history?

Make&Model/Interface/memory
Trident, ISA, 512KB
Diamond Stealth 64, VLB, 2MB
S3 Trio64V, PCI, 2MB
Matrox Millennium, PCI, 4MB
Matrox Millennium G200, PCI, 8MB
Hercules GeForce 2 GTS Pro, APG 2x, 64MB
PNY GeForce 4 ti4400, AGP 4x, 128MB
BFG Geforce 7800 GTX O.C., PCIe 16x, 256MB
Sapphire Radeon HD 7850, PCIe 3.0 16x, 1GB
XFX Radeon R9 380X, PCIe 3.0 16x, 4GB
 
Been a few threads like this but...

Voodoo 3 3000 (Flash with Mac BIOS)

9 Years Later getting into PC's

XFX GeForce 8800GT
XFX Radeon 5770
2x AMD Radeon 6970 in Crossfire
MSI GeForce 970
MSI GeForce 1070
EVGA GeForce 2080 S
 
Here is my list from newest to oldest. It gets a little fuzzy past the Voodoo cards.
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 FE
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 FE
  • MSI GeForce GTX 560 Ti Hawk
  • EVGA GeForce GTX 275 FTW Edition
  • XFX GeForce GTX 260 Black Ed. Core 216
  • ATI All In Wonder 9700 Pro
  • Gainward GeForce 4 Ti 4600 (replaced GeForce 3 that had compatibility issues)
  • Gainward GeForce 3 Powerpack Golden Sample
  • 3DFX Voodoo 5 5500
  • 3DFX Voodoo 3 3000
  • Diamond Viper V550? (Nvidia Riva TNT)
  • Diamond Stealth (owned multiple models)
  • Tandy video
 
  • OEM Matrox G400
  • OEM Nvidia GeForce 2 MX 32MB
  • Sapphire ATI Radeon 9800 128MB
  • BFG Nvidia GeForce 6800 GT 256MB
  • BFG Nvidia GeForce 7800 GS 256MB
  • EVGA Nvidia GeForce 8800 GTS 320MB
  • EVGA Nvidia GeForce 8800 GTX 768MB
  • EVGA Nvidia GeForce GTX 260 Core 216 896MB
  • Sapphire ATI Radeon HD 5870 2GB
  • EVGA Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3GB
  • Sapphire AMD Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition 3GB
  • EVGA Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 3GB
  • Sapphire AMD Radeon R9 390 8GB
  • EVGA Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB
 
From what I can remember, I know some are missing but I can't recall what they were.

Amiga:
Video Toaster 4000
Picasso VI

PC:
Some Trident card
ATI All-In-Wonder
ATI All-In-Wonder Pro
ATI 7000
Matrox Millennium II
ATI 9600XT
Nvidia 6800
Nvidia 7800
ATI 1950 Pro
Nvidia 9600GT
Nvidia 9800GT
Nvidia GTX 260
Nvidia GTX 285
ATI HD5850
ATI HD6950
ATI HD7970
Nvidia GTX 980 SLI
Nvidia GTX 1080Ti FTW3
 
Ooh, a list thread!

Sapphire Radeon 9000 pro 64mb. Played lots of Dungeon Siege, Morrowind, Max Payne, Red Faction, etc.

BFG Geforce 4 Ti 4200 which was clocked like a 4400. Although framerate potential was better: Image quality was noticeably worse than the 9000pro and it was Direct X 8 instead of 8.1 so some newer games such as Max Payne 2 lacked visual FX. I would have sold the card, but Doom 3 caused it to overheat and fry. I went back to the 9000 pro for awhile.

MSI Geforce 6800 non ultra. AGP. It was supposed to be some limited edition with an all copper cooler and cool artwork. It was delayed like 2 months. When it finally arrived it was dead on arrival. took another 2 months and they sent me a more standard looking 6800. But it was able to unlock the extra rendering pipe and texture unit : ) Image quality was a million times better than the Geforce 4. This card plus 2GB of ram was amazing for Battlefield 2.

Next I bought two PCI-E version of the 6800 non ultra. From Ebay, they were Dell system pulls. I think they were Sapphire or EVGA cards. Ran them in SLI for a bit. But one of them died... Played stuff like F.E.A.R., Quake IV, etc.

Then I got an Sappire Radeon X800XL. It overclocked really well and was essentially on par with an X800XT in performance. But ran cooler due to a smaller process. It was actually a fair bit better than the 6800 in actual use.

Next I got a Gigabyte Radeon 3870 and it lasted me quite some time. That was a very good card for me. UT2K4, UTIII, Kane and Lynch, Bad Company 2, pretty much any PC ports of games which came out during PS3 days.

HIS Radeon HD7870 GHZ edition. Another very good card, which I used until last year. Its 2GB of VRAM hold it back. But the GPU core is still decent. In my early days of ownership, this card played a whole lot of Battlefield 4, Dark Souls 1 and 2, Dirt 3, Tomb Raider etc. Soulcalibur VI is a recent game light on Vram usage and the 7870 ran it at 60fps with 1080p high. But it struggles with something like Dark Souls 3.

Last year I bought an RTX 2060. I can't remember which brand. I think its probably one of the many versions offered by EVGA. Its a solid card and I expect to use it for awhile longer.
 
