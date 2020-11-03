NeghVar
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 1, 2003
- Messages
- 2,477
We had a thread going in the World of Warcraft forums about this.
So I figured I'd start it here too. Anyway...
As best you can recall, what is your video card history?
Make&Model/Interface/memory
Trident, ISA, 512KB
Diamond Stealth 64, VLB, 2MB
S3 Trio64V, PCI, 2MB
Matrox Millennium, PCI, 4MB
Matrox Millennium G200, PCI, 8MB
Hercules GeForce 2 GTS Pro, APG 2x, 64MB
PNY GeForce 4 ti4400, AGP 4x, 128MB
BFG Geforce 7800 GTX O.C., PCIe 16x, 256MB
Sapphire Radeon HD 7850, PCIe 3.0 16x, 1GB
XFX Radeon R9 380X, PCIe 3.0 16x, 4GB
