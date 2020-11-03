Your video card history

Ooh, a list thread!



Sapphire Radeon 9000 pro 64mb. Played lots of Dungeon Siege, Morrowind, Max Payne, Red Faction, etc.



BFG Geforce 4 Ti 4200 which was clocked like a 4400. Although framerate potential was better: Image quality was noticeably worse than the 9000pro and it was Direct X 8 instead of 8.1 so some newer games such as Max Payne 2 lacked visual FX. I would have sold the card, but Doom 3 caused it to overheat and fry. I went back to the 9000 pro for awhile.



MSI Geforce 6800 non ultra. AGP. It was supposed to be some limited edition with an all copper cooler and cool artwork. It was delayed like 2 months. When it finally arrived it was dead on arrival. took another 2 months and they sent me a more standard looking 6800. But it was able to unlock the extra rendering pipe and texture unit : ) Image quality was a million times better than the Geforce 4. This card plus 2GB of ram was amazing for Battlefield 2.



Next I bought two PCI-E version of the 6800 non ultra. From Ebay, they were Dell system pulls. I think they were Sapphire or EVGA cards. Ran them in SLI for a bit. But one of them died... Played stuff like F.E.A.R., Quake IV, etc.



Then I got an Sappire Radeon X800XL. It overclocked really well and was essentially on par with an X800XT in performance. But ran cooler due to a smaller process. It was actually a fair bit better than the 6800 in actual use.



Next I got a Gigabyte Radeon 3870 and it lasted me quite some time. That was a very good card for me. UT2K4, UTIII, Kane and Lynch, Bad Company 2, pretty much any PC ports of games which came out during PS3 days.



HIS Radeon HD7870 GHZ edition. Another very good card, which I used until last year. Its 2GB of VRAM hold it back. But the GPU core is still decent. In my early days of ownership, this card played a whole lot of Battlefield 4, Dark Souls 1 and 2, Dirt 3, Tomb Raider etc. Soulcalibur VI is a recent game light on Vram usage and the 7870 ran it at 60fps with 1080p high. But it struggles with something like Dark Souls 3.



Last year I bought an RTX 2060. I can't remember which brand. I think its probably one of the many versions offered by EVGA. Its a solid card and I expect to use it for awhile longer.