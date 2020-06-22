Your pick for a laptop. (non-gaming)

Hello all. First post. I'm in the market for a new laptop. I have a $1000 budget. I know companies like Lenovo offer a military discount. So if the price after discount and before tax and shipping is $1000 or less that is fine. Right off let me say what I'm looking for specifically. 4 must haves. Metal chassis or lid (any metal ie. aluminum, magnesium, etc), 15" screen or larger, backlit keyboard, and a discreet video card. I'm not concerned about things such a as manufacturer, build quality, or storage capacity. Thanks in advance. I've owned several laptops over the years, but never one with the aforementioned attributes. I have attached a pic of a laptop I saw at Costco with these attributes. Just wondering if there is something better or something similar for less.