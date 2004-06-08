Your Laptop Picture [H]ere (read first post for rules please)

Sep 30, 2003
163
New Rule

I'm going to make life easier for everyone. Post pics of your laptops until your eyes bleed. If you want to quote a comment, Either:
A. Quote the post, but delete the images
B. Delete the image tags from your quote so that only links show up

I don't have the time to go through and edit posts like that for you guys, so if you ignore this new rule for this thread from here on out, I'm just going to lock the thread.

- odoe




I Review it Here

Show Us Yours.
 
kuyaglen

May 15, 2002
9,233


Dell Inspiron 8200
1.9GHz P4m
nVidia GeForce 4Go 440 (with coolbits oc registry hack)
60GB 5400rpm Toshiba HDD
15" Ultra Sharp (1600x1200)
CD-RW\DVD
2x 66W\h batteries (max out @ +5 hours running time)
 
NecessaryEvil

what happened to the old thread?












I got rid of the T41P for the T42P...

So, now an X31 and a T42P
 
xdviper

Jan 30, 2004
1,021
HERE ARE mine
sorry about the camera. the camera didnt have flash and was light so i was shaking when taking the pics



 
GuruX

Jul 8, 2001
639
Here's mine: (Oops -- this was taken back when we didn't have the system put together quite right -- hence the lopsided right hinge). Things are normal with it now.



AOpen 1557GLS Barebones
15.1" SXGA+ (1440x1050)
1.4GHz Pentium-M
1GB PC2700 Micron DDR memory (2 x 512MB SO-DIMMs)
Fujitsu 40GB 5400rpm HDD
24x CD-RW / 8x DVD-ROM
ATI Mobility Radeon 9600 w/64MB
Creative Labs Audigy2 NX USB 2.0 Soundcard
 
BSMaier

Jun 8, 2003
127


WarDriving setup


IBM X31
P M 1.4Ghz
2x512mb
40gb 5400rpm
Dell Truemobile 1150 internal
Dell Truemobile 1150 external with Orinoco Gold Firmware
5db antenna
 
Vargas

Sep 19, 2002
284
It may be a bit old, but it's new to me. It's gonna be my new little companion for regular work, MP3 listening and wifi networking on the go.
My precioussss .... :D





Specs:

Dell Latitude C400
Intel Pentium III-M 1.2GHz 512kB Tualatin
512MB PC-133 SDRAM
12.1" screen @1024x768
30GB HDD
3Com 802.11a/b/g wifi pccard w/ X-jack
3.5lbs

I have plans to max out the RAM to 1GB and fix a dual boot config with XP Pro and Slackware. I have learned that I have the necessary wiring for internal wifi, so a mini-pci card for that is high on my list. Maybe painting it in some nice metallic color.
 
Audiochris

Dec 23, 2000
1,290
BSMaier WarDriving setup
http://www.redfusionfilms.com/images/wardrivesetup.jpg[/IMG]

IBM X31
P M 1.4Ghz
1x512mb
40gb 5400rpm
Dell Truemobile 1150 internal
Dell Truemobile 1150 external with Orinoco Gold Firmware
5db antenna
What kind of antenna is that and where did you get it?
 
Sniper|3d-R|

Oct 30, 2000
4,789
Current Lappy:







Specs:
CPU: 1.60GHz Intel® Centrino® Duo mobile technology featuring Intel® Core&#8482; Duo processor T2050
CPU Cache: 2MB L2 Cache
Memory: 1024MB 667MHz DDR System Memory (2 Dimm)
Video Graphics: Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 950
Hard Drive: Upgraded to 160GB 7200RPM SATA 3.0 Seagate
Multimedia Drive: LightScribe Super Multi 8X DVD±R/RW with Double Layer Support
15.4&#8221; WXGA widescreen
Onboard Intel® PRO/Wireless 3945ABG
Altec Lansing speakers
* 1 ExpressCard/54 Slot (also supports ExpressCard/34)
* 1 Type I/II 32-bit card bus (also support 16-bit)
* 6-in-1 integrated Digital Media Reader for Secure Digital cards, MultiMedia cards, Memory Sticks, Memory Stick Pro, SmartMedia or xD Picture cards
* 3 Universal Serial Bus (USB) 2.0
* 1 Headphone out w/SPDIF Digital Audio
* 1 microphone-in
* 1 VGA (15-pin)
* 1 TV-Out (S-video)
* 1 RJ-11 (modem)
* 1 RJ -45 (LAN)
* 1 notebook expansion port 2
* 1 IEEE 1394 Firewire (4-pin)
* 1 Consumer IR
HP Mobile Remote Control

Dimensions: 10.4"(L) x 14.1"(W) x 1.38"(min H) /1.77"(max H)
 
BSMaier

Jun 8, 2003
127
What kind of antenna is that and where did you get it?

Its just a 5.5db antenna with a MC connector. I got it off of ebay for about $8.

Sniper|3d-R| that is a 1 watt amplifier right? Was it worth the $$, and what do you use to power it batteries or a DC converter?
 
Sniper|3d-R|

Oct 30, 2000
4,789
BSMaier said:
Sniper|3d-R| that is a 1 watt amplifier right? Was it worth the $$, and what do you use to power it batteries or a DC converter?
yes, its a 1wattt amp. It's worth the money when I used it all the time... now it just sits.. :(

Once defcon come around again, and the updates for the distro come I'll be using it alot more around vegas. :D

I power it on the adapter it came with + I've made a series of batteries with duct tape and electrical tape to make it portiable.
 
odoe

odoe

Oct 10, 2001
9,746
My old beast. This an IBM Ti1450 I believe it the model number.
366 Celly, 128MB, 4GB hdd
Occasionally it runs some form of linux, but lately it's been running Win2K and been used for playing Starcraft and Moonbase Commander in bed.



*as you can see, I used to work for Earthlink :p
 
sev

Sep 16, 2002
206
Packard Bell EASYNOTE M3 325



Its not exactly mine, its my brothers... :D

Athlon 64 3200+ with a gig of RAM..... £1300!
 
Mwarhead

Jun 6, 2001
603
I got an ABS Zforce 2 which is a rebranded Aopen 1557.

I have pretty much the stock model. It kicks ass.
 
ultatryon@ecc

Apr 19, 2002
1,735





Compaq Evo N620c
Pentium-M 1.4GHz
512MB Crucial PC2700
40Gig 5400RPM Travelstar HDD
14.1" XGA LCD
Radeon Mobility 7500
USB 2.0 (2 ports!!)
Broadcom Gigabit Ethernet
Cisco Aironet 352 PCMCIA Wireless card
Has an ever-elusive SERIAL PORT!
Approx 5 Hour Battery Life (give or take)
Dual-boots Solaris 9 (x86) and Windows XP
 
_Pablo

Jul 9, 2004
6


Comes with Windows XP Media Center but at the moment it's doing development duties so is running Windows Server 2003 Standard.

----------------------------------
Toshiba Satellite P20-504
P4 3.2Ghz, 512MB DDR, 80GB, 17" Wide LCD (1440x900), Geforce FX Go5200,TV Tuner, DVD-RW etc
 
N

NecessaryEvil

Spidey329 said:
I'm not much for IBM. But I am in love with Sony's UltraBrite screens :)
the Flexviews have a similar screen to the Ultrabrites, but without the shitty glare-inducing gloss.
 
jmroberts70

Oct 15, 2002
2,953
IBM Thinkpad 700c baby! Still runnin' Windows 3.1. I've got word 2.0 and an old version of Excel. This thing flys like an eagle and I'm not kidding. This is the very first Thinkpad IBM released in 1992. I still love typing on it.
 
Arch

Mar 9, 2000
822
I'm shocked that not one person here has a Powerbook! All platform wars aside the Powerbook line is quite possibly one of the swankiest looking laptops on the market. Here's my 12'' one:


 
Spidey329

Dec 15, 2003
8,676
It looks nice, but, that's generally where the good things stop with Apple *runs* :)
 
The[H]uman

Feb 16, 2001
5,609
Here are 2 of mine the two that sit on my desk the others are in other rooms of the house these are the two that i use all the time

Dell D600 and the IBM T30



I know i need to get rid of that rat nest of wires on the side if somebody wants to come over and help .. please by my guest if not .. they aren't hurting anything so :D
 
Cheech

Nov 16, 2000
1,755
The[H]uman said:
Here are 2 of mine the two that sit on my desk the others are in other rooms of the house these are the two that i use all the time

Dell D600 and the IBM T30



I know i need to get rid of that rat nest of wires on the side if somebody wants to come over and help .. please by my guest if not .. they aren't hurting anything so :D
PIF me some printers :)
 
Spidey329

Dec 15, 2003
8,676
Here's one of the two I have. I took it last night, yes it's in pieces because I'm servicing it :)

Dell D800 Latitude, 1gig, goFX5200 64meg, 60gig HD, Centrino 2100, Pentium M 1.7ghz, 15.4, XP Pro, CDRW/DVD



I'll get pics of my AMD soon.

*edit*Oh and yes I know the picture is crap. It was taken with a cheap HP Photosmart 320 camera. I'm in the process of getting myself a much much better Canon camera.
 
