Your favorite price to performance heatsinks.

It seems like almost all of my favorite heatsinks have slowly but surely priced themselves right out of the p2p ballpark. So rather than scour the web for reviews that may or may not lead me to some gems im looking for some of our members favorite price to performance sinks. In the hope that maybe we can all find some new goodies to check out! They dont have to be anything spectacular or overly cheap, just whatever you like as your fall back when money is tight but performance is at a premium. Links are a bonus but not a necessity. Try to list the complete name so we can google em thoIll start with a couple of mine that are still relatively affordable.Thermalright True Spirit 140 PowerImpossible to find in stock at its usual $49.99 but amazon usually restocks it for $54.99 w/free shipping pretty regularly.Excellent cooler, hangs with the best of the best but its TALL. 170mm so can be hard to find a case it will fit in. Great for a test bench!Thermalright TA120 $39.99@ amazonIts brand new and has reviewed really well. Only 158mm tall. Looks promising. Pretty sure it will be my next back up sink to replace my outgoing noctua U12S.Id-cooling se-224-xt basic$29.99 @ amazonOnly 154mm tall and doesnt block mem. The black version looks sweet for $5 more. Top notch heatsink. Cools like a champ despite being a single tower 4 heat pipe single fan hs. Bought this as a temporary replacement for my usual deepcool gammaxx 400 and cm hyper 212 budget buys. It crushes both, including the updated versions. Best budget hs ive found so far.I look forward to seeing what you all suggest!