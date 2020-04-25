You guys. The voice acting...it's so bad. =( Trials of Mana

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,758
:( Say it aint so? Is it true? :(

"The Faerie sounds fine but good lord. I'm a huge defender of dubs. Really. If it's passable I can listen to it. But this is... And not all characters sound this bad and I don't want to play in sub. I really don't. But I'm worried if I don't I'll be distracted the whole time. It's really that terrible to me. I've never felt this way about a game I've looked forward to before."

https://gamefaqs.gamespot.com/boards/266193-trials-of-mana/78480885
 
