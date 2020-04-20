So I'm sitting at the computer surfing the web, youtube, normal stuff and there's a small bug on my screen. I go to wipe it off. AND IT'S UNDER THE FRIGGEN SCREEN!You got to be kidding me. This is a nightmare!Now I have this black spot on my 43" screen that's 9 pixels in size! WTF.I'm a sad panda right now. Downright depressed.