So I'm sitting at the computer surfing the web, youtube, normal stuff and there's a small bug on my screen. I go to wipe it off. AND IT'S UNDER THE FRIGGEN SCREEN!
You got to be kidding me. This is a nightmare!
Now I have this black spot on my 43" screen that's 9 pixels in size! WTF.
I'm a sad panda right now. Downright depressed.
