K

kindasmart

Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2008
Messages
717
So I'm sitting at the computer surfing the web, youtube, normal stuff and there's a small bug on my screen. I go to wipe it off. AND IT'S UNDER THE FRIGGEN SCREEN!

You got to be kidding me. This is a nightmare!

Now I have this black spot on my 43" screen that's 9 pixels in size! WTF.

I'm a sad panda right now. Downright depressed.


monitor-bug.JPG


monitor-bug2.JPG


monitor-bug3.JPG
 
J

jeremyshaw

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2009
Messages
12,257
o.0

Is there an air gap between the front of the display and the LCD itself, or is it just really bad luck?
 
