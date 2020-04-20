You got to be kidding me. This is a nightmare! Visible Bug INSIDE monitor!

So I'm sitting at the computer surfing the web, youtube, normal stuff and there's a small bug on my screen. I go to wipe it off. AND IT'S UNDER THE FRIGGEN SCREEN!

You got to be kidding me. This is a nightmare!

Now I have this black spot on my 43" screen that's 9 pixels in size! WTF.

I'm a sad panda right now. Downright depressed.


monitor-bug.JPG


monitor-bug2.JPG


monitor-bug3.JPG
 
Is there an air gap between the front of the display and the LCD itself, or is it just really bad luck?
 
I can honestly say I have never heard of this happening before. I don't even know how it could happen.

Maybe hit up YouTube and see if there are any videos for tearing down your model. May be an easy fix of just opening it up and dumping that thing out.
 
It’s more than likely behind the panel, in the gap between it and the backlight. If you are very careful, and the monitor allows it, you may be able to tear it down and get the bug out.
 
I had this recently with my U2711, I was pissed, thought it had been somehow fried by one of my lasers (this has happened with the VA TV >_<). The Dell had magically recovered last year from water ingress to LCD on the top by being left off for months.

But you probably want to hear what I did to fix the dust spot.
I tapped/banged pretty hard on and around the spot and it just fell through and went away - you shake the panel layering.
That said, yours does look like a bug (how in the hell?!), perhaps wait for it to dry out so it won't 'squish'.. you want it out in one piece if possible.

Good luck! Try it warm and cold to see if gap increases.
 
There are bugs that are very attracted to LCD panels I'm told, and can really cause a lot of damage.
 
Yeah it's the following morning and I'm still pretty bummed out about it. 99.99% sure it's a bug and not just dust. I did google "bug in computer monitor" and there is a frightening number of hits about said issue. I can't tell if it's behind the panel in front of the back-light or in front of the panel but behind the outer protective layer. Who knew there were air gaps between various layers. Since it was moving when I tried to swipe it I think I "bent" the outer layer (or panel?) enough to kill and maybe? squish said bug. Lots of tapping and bumping of monitor and yeah it's stuck.

I'm a bit uncomfortable opening up monitor to wipe away said bug. And the thought of RMA'ing this huge 43" monitor seems like a nightmare. I wonder if I paid for the on-site Dell tech support. Better not mention bug and just mention dead pixels. /sad-sigh

Honestly if you have an expensive, or at least "expensive for you," monitor check out the size of the vent holes on your monitor and maybe tape on some no-see-em ultra-fine mesh screens to prevent bug infiltration. Crazy.

I must have been a really, really, REALLY horrible person in a past life. F me.
 
You could probably get it out of there with some canned air if you just pop the case off. You don't have much to lose.
 
