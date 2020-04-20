You got to be kidding me. This is a nightmare! Visible Bug INSIDE monitor!

Yeah it's the following morning and I'm still pretty bummed out about it. 99.99% sure it's a bug and not just dust. I did google "bug in computer monitor" and there is a frightening number of hits about said issue. I can't tell if it's behind the panel in front of the back-light or in front of the panel but behind the outer protective layer. Who knew there were air gaps between various layers. Since it was moving when I tried to swipe it I think I "bent" the outer layer (or panel?) enough to kill and maybe? squish said bug. Lots of tapping and bumping of monitor and yeah it's stuck.



I'm a bit uncomfortable opening up monitor to wipe away said bug. And the thought of RMA'ing this huge 43" monitor seems like a nightmare. I wonder if I paid for the on-site Dell tech support. Better not mention bug and just mention dead pixels. /sad-sigh



Honestly if you have an expensive, or at least "expensive for you," monitor check out the size of the vent holes on your monitor and maybe tape on some no-see-em ultra-fine mesh screens to prevent bug infiltration. Crazy.



I must have been a really, really, REALLY horrible person in a past life. F me.