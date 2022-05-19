You can now upgrade your framework laptop from 11th gen intel to 12th gen

serpretetsky
[H]ard|Gawd
About a month ago the framework laptop 11th gen intel laptop motherboards went on sale on their website so that you could repair your framework laptop or do whatever you wanted with the mobile motherboard
Well apparently the 12th gen intel laptops are now on sale. And pretty soon they will provide the 12th gen intel motherboards and upgrade kits so that you can upgrade your existing 11th gen intel laptop.
https://frame.work/marketplace/mainboards
Still waiting for AMD options
