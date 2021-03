You can now play Stadia games on Xbox using the new Edge browser

Xbox owners in the new Skip-Ahead testing program are now able to run Stadia on their Xbox consoles and play games via controller support. This is due to the new Chromium-based Edge browser that's offered in the update, which allows compatibility with Google services like Stadia as well as other extensions and plugins.Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7814...heir-consoles-via-new-edge-browser/index.html The Edge update isn't available to everyone yet, but it should roll out soon as Microsoft is pulling the current Edge browser app soon.