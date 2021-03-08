You can now play Stadia games on Xbox using the new Edge browser

Xbox owners in the new Skip-Ahead testing program are now able to run Stadia on their Xbox consoles and play games via controller support. This is due to the new Chromium-based Edge browser that's offered in the update, which allows compatibility with Google services like Stadia as well as other extensions and plugins.
The functionality is particularly interesting as Microsoft's own streaming service, Project xCloud, doesn't yet stream games to Xbox consoles.
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7814...heir-consoles-via-new-edge-browser/index.html
The Edge update isn't available to everyone yet, but it should roll out soon as Microsoft is pulling the current Edge browser app soon.
