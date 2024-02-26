You can now buy the Radeon 7900 GRE

5% faster than the 7800XT & 10% costlier
4070 ti/4070 super raster performance at 4070 price

the 4830/5830 of this era

https://www.forbes.com/sites/antony...ing-to-us-with-big-price-cut/?sh=3f04d80b3b98

Marees said:
MLID has sources who reckon the RX 7900 GRE will be on shelves in the US as soon as February 27, the start of next week. It's pretty much being rushed out of the door by AMD, and it'll be priced at $549.

it does relatively well for power efficiency compared to the 7800 XT. Also, MLID notes the GRE will probably age better than the latter, and perhaps be slightly faster than the 7800 XT to the tune of 5% or so eventually (it's more or less a dead heat currently).


Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/9641...-china-no-ones-that-bothered-about/index.html


we're told to expect low stock levels at least initially - and it sounds like AMD is testing the waters more than anything. MLID has heard that if the RX 7900 GRE shifts well enough, then Team Red will be beefing up stock levels (which makes sense - as much as available silicon will allow, anyway).

Apparently, we can expect RX 7900 GRE graphics cards from ASRock, PowerColor and XFX. (And oddly, not GIGABYTE, which was the board maker that VideoCardz has mentioned as having an inbound version of the 7900 GRE - although maybe that'll come soon after, or MLID's source has it wrong).
One of the interesting questions is why AMD decided not to launch the 7900 GRE outside of China initially. We asked but didn't receive an answer yet. The most likely cause is that there was still a glut of previous generation high-end RX 6000-series GPUs available, including cards like the RX 6950 XT, 6900 XT, and 6800 XT. Now that inventories of those have mostly cleared out, there's more room for a new card between the 7800 XT and 7900 XT. But still, why did China get such a card first? Perhaps as a test of the waters. But whatever the case, it's now launched everywhere — or at least, it will be officially available in the U.S. starting tomorrow, February 27, 2024.

https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/gpus/amd-radeon-rx-7900-gre-review
 
Might pick one up depending on the UK price, its at a really weird price point where you can get a 7800xt for a bit less, or a bit more depending, and its not as if the GRE much faster, a few % at most, which some of the oc 7800's are at, or better.
 
Because Americans and Europeans have money and are usually willing to spend, while the average Chinese citizen doesn't so AMD probably made the 7900 GRE for them because they would never be stupid enough to spend the asking price of a 7900 XT or XTX. Just my guess. It's probably getting to the point where the 7900 XT and XTX are doing so poorly that AMD can't lower the price enough without pissing off Lisa Su. Both the 7900 XT and XTX have lowered prices a couple of times, which would indicate that nobody really wants to buy these cards at those prices, even in American and Europe. With Nvidia's new Ti Super's out, it makes sense to bring over the 7900 GRE, even if it's a bit too late. Just another example that deflation is starting to happen here in the United States.
 
That one has a pretty easy answer AMD launched it as a timed exclusive on a national holiday using the parts that didn't pass the binning for the 7900xtx and 7900xt, yields there weren't perfect but not bad enough to support an initial global launch. Use exclusivity and branding to drum up local patriotism and hype to increase demand in an area flooded with second-hand offerings resulting from the mining bust. That then creates demand for an offshoot product freeing up local demand for the far more expensive 7900 parts which can then be routed to a country where the margins are much higher while cutting back on situations where AMD is unable to feed demand for a part reducing the risk that a sale goes to a second hand component or an Nvidia one.
It can be made available globally now because the Chinese demand for it has been met for the most part, and AMD has enough of them to feed the demand at the somewhat odd price point it exists, and as the part is made from the badly binned chips that can't qualify for the 7900 xt and xtx, putting out this oddity of a card globally is better than recycling the silicon.
 
The GRE has more working core and clock than the RX 7900M I think and seem to have good efficiency, so I imagine they could all have been used in mobile would they have been available.

Maybe that where the answer happen to be, AMD did not achieve to make a significant move on the very lucrative high end laptop discrete GPU market during the Christmas season ? It was a 2023 Q4 launch I think (battery life were attrotious at launch on some model for non gaming common task like web browsing).
 
The AMD mobile solutions have a slightly different chip, AMD produces a different variation of the chips for them as they have different Memory, PCIE, and output requirements.
 
Isn't a bit of a strange strategy to make a chip that big that would used only for this with only that little amount of core activated (and all the MCD present) with all the issue chiplet bring in term of power floor usage ? if it is not because they are the same chip that can be used ?

I really do not know how that work, I think Nvidia achieved a way to make them quite plug in play in Laptop in recent generation but maybe that an exaggeration and/or unique to them.
 
The 7900M was supposedly planned to be a beefier and faster GPU but they encountered power issues and had to scale it back to keep it under 175w.
 
If you look at Mindfactory, you can see that 7900 XT/XTX are sold very well.
Yes GRE is to fight new Nvidia's prices but the card is really not bad for its price/super's.

I upgraded from 6800 XT to 7900 XT, just for fun, but now I am impressed with how well it works.
 
I know sales of the 7900 series really picked up when the Nvidia bans were announced because the Nvidia cards had their prices jacked as businesses scrambled to get them leaving AMD the only option for a lot of people.
My issue is here in Canuckistan there less than a $100 price difference between the 7900xtx and the 4080 Super.
 
