You can now buy the Radeon 7900 GRE

Marees said:



https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/gpus/amd-radeon-rx-7900-gre-review One of the interesting questions is why AMD decided not to launch the 7900 GRE outside of China initially. We asked but didn't receive an answer yet. The most likely cause is that there was still a glut of previous generation high-end RX 6000-series GPUs available, including cards like the RX 6950 XT, 6900 XT, and 6800 XT. Now that inventories of those have mostly cleared out, there's more room for a new card between the 7800 XT and 7900 XT. But still, why did China get such a card first? Perhaps as a test of the waters. But whatever the case, it's now launched everywhere — or at least, it will be officially available in the U.S. starting tomorrow, February 27, 2024. Click to expand...

That one has a pretty easy answer AMD launched it as a timed exclusive on a national holiday using the parts that didn't pass the binning for the 7900xtx and 7900xt, yields there weren't perfect but not bad enough to support an initial global launch. Use exclusivity and branding to drum up local patriotism and hype to increase demand in an area flooded with second-hand offerings resulting from the mining bust. That then creates demand for an offshoot product freeing up local demand for the far more expensive 7900 parts which can then be routed to a country where the margins are much higher while cutting back on situations where AMD is unable to feed demand for a part reducing the risk that a sale goes to a second hand component or an Nvidia one.It can be made available globally now because the Chinese demand for it has been met for the most part, and AMD has enough of them to feed the demand at the somewhat odd price point it exists, and as the part is made from the badly binned chips that can't qualify for the 7900 xt and xtx, putting out this oddity of a card globally is better than recycling the silicon.