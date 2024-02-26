You can now buy the Radeon 7900 GRE

5% faster than the 7800XT & 10% costlier
4070 ti/4070 super raster performance at 4070 price
the 4830/5830 of this era
https://www.forbes.com/sites/antony...ing-to-us-with-big-price-cut/?sh=3f04d80b3b98
4070 ti/4070 super raster performance at 4070 price
the 4830/5830 of this era
https://www.forbes.com/sites/antony...ing-to-us-with-big-price-cut/?sh=3f04d80b3b98
MLID has sources who reckon the RX 7900 GRE will be on shelves in the US as soon as February 27, the start of next week. It's pretty much being rushed out of the door by AMD, and it'll be priced at $549.
it does relatively well for power efficiency compared to the 7800 XT. Also, MLID notes the GRE will probably age better than the latter, and perhaps be slightly faster than the 7800 XT to the tune of 5% or so eventually (it's more or less a dead heat currently).
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/9641...-china-no-ones-that-bothered-about/index.html
we're told to expect low stock levels at least initially - and it sounds like AMD is testing the waters more than anything. MLID has heard that if the RX 7900 GRE shifts well enough, then Team Red will be beefing up stock levels (which makes sense - as much as available silicon will allow, anyway).
Apparently, we can expect RX 7900 GRE graphics cards from ASRock, PowerColor and XFX. (And oddly, not GIGABYTE, which was the board maker that VideoCardz has mentioned as having an inbound version of the 7900 GRE - although maybe that'll come soon after, or MLID's source has it wrong).