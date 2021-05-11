You Can Burn Blu-Ray Like USB Drive in Ubuntu

cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
7,058
For some reason, I was sure I tried this before (and it didn't work) but I'm able to burn Blu-Ray discs in Ubuntu just using the file manager (like a USB drive).

I guess people don't care about optical media anymore, but I like it as a second backup, and I had the burner already. Really happy this works.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
7,058
Okay, I figured out why it didn't work before.

If you insert a blank rewritable disc, it will allow you to add files and burn, but this finalizes the disc and you can't add/modify files afterwards.

What you have to do is right click on the disc and choose format. I chose NTFS because I want to read in Windows, and then after it is formatted you can use it like a USB stick.

BD-RE is actually pretty cheap, $12 for a 10 pack of discs with 25GB each. Yes, not as convenient as a USB thumb drive, but it's a nice option for backup purposes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top