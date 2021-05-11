You Can Burn Blu-Ray Like USB Drive in Ubuntu

Okay, I figured out why it didn't work before.



If you insert a blank rewritable disc, it will allow you to add files and burn, but this finalizes the disc and you can't add/modify files afterwards.



What you have to do is right click on the disc and choose format. I chose NTFS because I want to read in Windows, and then after it is formatted you can use it like a USB stick.



BD-RE is actually pretty cheap, $12 for a 10 pack of discs with 25GB each. Yes, not as convenient as a USB thumb drive, but it's a nice option for backup purposes.