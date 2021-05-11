You Can Burn Blu-Ray Like USB Drive in Ubuntu

cybereality
For some reason, I was sure I tried this before (and it didn't work) but I'm able to burn Blu-Ray discs in Ubuntu just using the file manager (like a USB drive).
I guess people don't care about optical media anymore, but I like it as a second backup, and I had the burner already. Really happy this works.
