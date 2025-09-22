YMMV: WD Black SN770 2TB = $82 @Walmart (in store)

SunnyD
I noticed a couple of my local Walmarts have been putting computer components on rollback and clearance recently for the fall resets. Yesterday I picked up a WD Black SN770 2TB NVMe drive for $82 + sales tax. 1TB drives of the same model were $41.50. yeah, it's not the SN850X models, but it's still a great price regardless imho.
This appears to be in-store only with the prices listed on the digital shelf tags, not clearance stickers. Walmart.com is still showing $125 for the same drive at my local stores, so definitely going to be YMMV.
And yes, my local Walmart still has PC components...
