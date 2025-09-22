  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

YMMV: WD Black SN770 2TB = $82 @Walmart (in store)

SunnyD

SunnyD

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 6, 2004
Messages
3,357
I noticed a couple of my local Walmarts have been putting computer components on rollback and clearance recently for the fall resets. Yesterday I picked up a WD Black SN770 2TB NVMe drive for $82 + sales tax. 1TB drives of the same model were $41.50. yeah, it's not the SN850X models, but it's still a great price regardless imho.

This appears to be in-store only with the prices listed on the digital shelf tags, not clearance stickers. Walmart.com is still showing $125 for the same drive at my local stores, so definitely going to be YMMV.

And yes, my local Walmart still has PC components...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top