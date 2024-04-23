YMMV Bestbuy 4090 FE $1219+ tax after cashback (rakuten 4% max $50), after rewards (BB CC promo 15% back on first purchase), after 10% off CC coupon

Here is a huge YMMV deal and not for everyoneIt requires the GPU card to be in stock ( just add the link to your home page and open it randomly) and it requires a BB CC .So BB has 2 promo's going and inter lapping eachother... 1st promo is open a BB CC (either store card or Citi branded) and you have 2 weeks to make the first purchase and get 15% back in rewards ( see attached pic and expires on may 5th), 2nd promo is get 10% off of one item only ( see pic and promo expires May 23rd)Also Rakuten has 4% back up to $50 on BB purchasesI opened my BB CC a week ago and kept an eye on the inventory listed on the website. Today FE got in stock ....Not an easy to pull deal but to get 4090 FE for $1200+ brand new requires some work. Steps above would work on any item listed on BB site but 4090 is the best deal imo10% off took 3 business days to show in my account after opening the CCBB CC/store card is loaded to your BB account as soon as you get approved and you dont need the actual cardHUGE YMMV