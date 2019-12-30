YMMV: Best Buy in store: $140 for Asus ROG Crosshair VII Hero x470 motherboard

Discussion in '[H]ot|DEALS' started by dmoney1980, Dec 30, 2019 at 2:21 PM.

  1. Dec 30, 2019 at 2:21 PM #1
    dmoney1980

    dmoney1980 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    486
    Joined:
    Oct 10, 2011
    I went into Best buy today to do an exchange from a x570 TUF for this board with the intention to have them price match Amazon for $212. The board range up at $140 plus tax, and the employee said it was a clearance price that was just created. Obviously YMMV based on in-store inventory.

    This is an amazing board with the ability to update BIOS to support Ryzen 3 without the need for a CPU. Buildzoid and others also covered the VRM setup and all state that this should run a 3950x without a sweat. I'm just happy that I dont have to worry about a little fan making noise and dying on me....I dont have a need for PCIE gen 4 so I'll be set with this board for a while.

    Edit: I actually got $48 back as credit from giving back my x570 TUF board. I say thats a good trade!

    https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-r...ard-with-led-lighting/6311236.p?skuId=6311236

    proof with receipt:
     
    Last edited: Dec 30, 2019 at 2:30 PM
    dmoney1980, Dec 30, 2019 at 2:21 PM
    dmoney1980, Dec 30, 2019 at 2:21 PM
    #1
    janas19 and Orddie like this.
  2. Dec 30, 2019 at 2:28 PM #2
    Mav451

    Mav451 [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,567
    Joined:
    Jul 23, 2004
    I was about to say how the subtotal is so low, but I guess you had a gift card or something?
     
    Mav451, Dec 30, 2019 at 2:28 PM
    Mav451, Dec 30, 2019 at 2:28 PM
    #2
  3. Dec 30, 2019 at 5:52 PM #3
    dook43

    dook43 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,917
    Joined:
    Sep 9, 2005
    They would not do this price in Atascocita TX. 1 in stock.
     
    dook43, Dec 30, 2019 at 5:52 PM
    dook43, Dec 30, 2019 at 5:52 PM
    #3
  4. Dec 30, 2019 at 8:24 PM #4
    mazeroth

    mazeroth Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    306
    Joined:
    Oct 2, 2015
    Which store was this at?
     
    mazeroth, Dec 30, 2019 at 8:24 PM
    mazeroth, Dec 30, 2019 at 8:24 PM
    #4
  5. Dec 30, 2019 at 8:50 PM #5
    dmoney1980

    dmoney1980 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    486
    Joined:
    Oct 10, 2011
    Schaumburg IL
     
    dmoney1980, Dec 30, 2019 at 8:50 PM
    dmoney1980, Dec 30, 2019 at 8:50 PM
    #5