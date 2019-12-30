YMMV: Best Buy in store: $140 for Asus ROG Crosshair VII Hero x470 motherboard

I went into Best buy today to do an exchange from a x570 TUF for this board with the intention to have them price match Amazon for $212. The board range up at $140 plus tax, and the employee said it was a clearance price that was just created. Obviously YMMV based on in-store inventory. This is an amazing board with the ability to update BIOS to support Ryzen 3 without the need for a CPU. Buildzoid and others also covered the VRM setup and all state that this should run a 3950x without a sweat. I'm just happy that I dont have to worry about a little fan making noise and dying on me....I dont have a need for PCIE gen 4 so I'll be set with this board for a while. Edit: I actually got $48 back as credit from giving back my x570 TUF board. I say thats a good trade! https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-r...ard-with-led-lighting/6311236.p?skuId=6311236 proof with receipt: