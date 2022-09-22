Yet another old power supply problem thread (10yr old corsair TX650W)

So after getting my i7-12700K up and running I went to upgrade my wife's computer which had been crashing (probably because of the power supply?) to my old Ryzen 5 3600 / B550 Aorus Elite /16GB DDR4 / RX580 and with a new Samsung 980 1TB NVMe SSD...I tried just using this quite old Corsair TX650 Power supply that has been in this computer for I guess 10+ yrs? .. things were weird... The computer booted but if you shut it down it wouldn't restart a little red led with briefly flash on the RX580 and then it would just turn off... if I unplugged it (power supply) and plugged it back in it would boot once but would not restart if shutdown again (without removing power cord).Also strangely? The Fan on the Cryorig H5 cooler just wouldn't ramp up it would just stay at 650ish RPM and wouldn't ramp up with load.. making the cpu reach 80C trying Cinebench R23..Sooo I have a spare corsair power supply that is about 5yrs old (and hasn't been used for 3 of them) CX600... I swapped it in, CPU fan now obeys the laws of PWM and computer will reboot after a shutdown.... soooo I guess the TX650 is toast...I've run a number of benchmarks / stability test and happily the old Power supply doesn't seem to have damaged anything else (thank god).... but I'm going to be more careful about reusing old power supply units in future I guess...RIP TX650W ... so weird that it made the PWM on the CPU fan not work??? I'm quite pleased that it didn't take other stuff with it however... yikes.god I love the Retro vibes of these Gigabyte Triton 180 Cases .. I have 2 of them I bought when Compusa went out of business (I think for about $40ea as I recall?) my wife's pc is in one of them... The dead TX650 was on clearance at Bestbuy for like $40 or something as I recall when I bought it..