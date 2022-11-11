Yet another 'help me upgrade my desktop' post - GTX 970 build

Thanks for all the responses.



I added the motherboard and PSU to the first post since they were missing. The PSU is nearly 15 years old so it's going to be repurposed to power some LEDs or something.



I also indicated a budget.



In general I'm not too focused by having the game graphics all set to max. I don't mind scaling down to 1440p for the next 5 years, until 4k is standard and 8k is the thing cards can barely do. I would like to be able to play/edit video in 4k without too much stutter.







Yeah, I have been thinking along these lines. It will be easier to explain peace meal expenses to my partner who has never built or known anyone to build a gaming rig. Prices can be shocking for them.







If I were to buy a single 3070 and get a second one later when I buy a 4k/120+hz monitor (and overhaul the system), would that suffice or is SLI no longer a thing/bad idea?



What about AMD cards like the 6800?