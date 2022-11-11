Yet another 'help me upgrade my desktop' post - GTX 970 build

ElevenFingers

Hi all,

Long story short. I've been considering a system upgrade for the last few years. GPU and other component prices are finally coming down and I'd like to think about my options.

I currently run a single BenQ PD3200u (4k IPS with max refresh rate of 60 fps). I'm considering adding a second panel like the LG C2 42 inch. That way I'll have the IPS for productive efforts and the OLED for my unproductive hobbies.

My current setup (built in 2015):

EVGA NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970
Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-6700K CPU @ 4.00GHz
2 x Kingston HyperX Fury DDR4 8GB 2.133MT/s
Samsung SSD 850 EVO 500GB
2 x HGST HUH721008ALN600 8 TB
Microsoft Windows 10 Professional 64-bit

I haven't currently overclocked anything, but I could.

Ideally, I'd like to upgrade the GPU and nothing else.

Is there a GPU out there with HDMI 2.1 for a panel like the LG C2 that can run 4K at decent frames that won't be bottlenecked by my other components?

Or, in general, is there a good value GPU out there that would allow me to squeeze a few more years out of the rest of my components?

Any other comments or questions?
 
Mchart

My opinion, you need at least 2080ti/3070 level of performance to do 4K gaming. Even then, you're doing DLSS balanced in the more demanding games, along with turning down settings. It'll be even worse if you don't have a hardware g-sync monitor to assist you in smoothing things out down low.

Nothing stopping you from buying a $500-$600 GPU, seeing how it does, and then upgrade the rest of the system at a later point. You will absolutely be losing out some due to that CPU even at 4K in some of these newer games. However, it's still a huge upgrade off the 970.
 
Tactlesss

Honestly as long as it has more than 4GB of VRAM the biggest question you should ask is how much should I spend?
 
Mchart

Part of the problem is that trying to 4K game is an expensive affair. Even a 3090 wasn't good enough. You're still turning down some settings somewhere or using DLSS. So unless you're willing to spend $1700 on a 4090, which is finally, arguably, the first real GPU that can do 4K in the latest games without issue - Do yourself a favor and get a 1440 panel for gaming. Leave the 4k for the work monitor.
 
ElevenFingers

Thanks for all the responses.

I added the motherboard and PSU to the first post since they were missing. The PSU is nearly 15 years old so it's going to be repurposed to power some LEDs or something.

I also indicated a budget.

In general I'm not too focused by having the game graphics all set to max. I don't mind scaling down to 1440p for the next 5 years, until 4k is standard and 8k is the thing cards can barely do. I would like to be able to play/edit video in 4k without too much stutter.

Mchart said:
My opinion, you need at least 2080ti/3070 level of performance to do 4K gaming. Even then, you're doing DLSS balanced in the more demanding games, along with turning down settings. It'll be even worse if you don't have a hardware g-sync monitor to assist you in smoothing things out down low.

Nothing stopping you from buying a $500-$600 GPU, seeing how it does, and then upgrade the rest of the system at a later point. You will absolutely be losing out some due to that CPU even at 4K in some of these newer games. However, it's still a huge upgrade off the 970.
Yeah, I have been thinking along these lines. It will be easier to explain peace meal expenses to my partner who has never built or known anyone to build a gaming rig. Prices can be shocking for them.

Mchart said:
Part of the problem is that trying to 4K game is an expensive affair. Even a 3090 wasn't good enough. You're still turning down some settings somewhere or using DLSS. So unless you're willing to spend $1700 on a 4090, which is finally, arguably, the first real GPU that can do 4K in the latest games without issue - Do yourself a favor and get a 1440 panel for gaming. Leave the 4k for the work monitor.
If I were to buy a single 3070 and get a second one later when I buy a 4k/120+hz monitor (and overhaul the system), would that suffice or is SLI no longer a thing/bad idea?

What about AMD cards like the 6800?
 
Mchart

ElevenFingers said:
Thanks for all the responses.

I added the motherboard and PSU to the first post since they were missing. The PSU is nearly 15 years old so it's going to be repurposed to power some LEDs or something.

I also indicated a budget.

In general I'm not too focused by having the game graphics all set to max. I don't mind scaling down to 1440p for the next 5 years, until 4k is standard and 8k is the thing cards can barely do. I would like to be able to play/edit video in 4k without too much stutter.



Yeah, I have been thinking along these lines. It will be easier to explain peace meal expenses to my partner who has never built or known anyone to build a gaming rig. Prices can be shocking for them.



If I were to buy a single 3070 and get a second one later when I buy a 4k/120+hz monitor (and overhaul the system), would that suffice or is SLI no longer a thing/bad idea?

What about AMD cards like the 6800?
SLI is no longer a thing. The AMD cards are great for what they are, but it's up to you if you want RTX/DLSS or not.

Yes, I strongly advocate not looking at 4K for gaming. A $500 GPU at 1440 will do great. At 4K? It'll barely achieve acceptable framerates and you'll be lowering settings / using FSR/DLSS/etc.
 
ElevenFingers

I've perused the interwebs a bit and both the 3080 and 6900 xt seem to come recommended at the higher end of my budget. Would you say they're better value than the 3070?
 
Decko87

Check out my deal post on hot deals, 6800 XT should be okay for 60 FPS at 4K as long as you aren't using RT. Faster than a 3070 by a decent margin.
 
