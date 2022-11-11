Yet another 'help me upgrade my desktop' post - GTX 970 build

ElevenFingers
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- May 30, 2008
- Messages
- 128
Hi all,
Long story short. I've been considering a system upgrade for the last few years. GPU and other component prices are finally coming down and I'd like to think about my options.
I currently run a single BenQ PD3200u (4k IPS with max refresh rate of 60 fps). I'm considering adding a second panel like the LG C2 42 inch. That way I'll have the IPS for productive efforts and the OLED for my unproductive hobbies.
My current setup (built in 2015):
EVGA NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970
Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-6700K CPU @ 4.00GHz
2 x Kingston HyperX Fury DDR4 8GB 2.133MT/s
Samsung SSD 850 EVO 500GB
2 x HGST HUH721008ALN600 8 TB
Microsoft Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
I haven't currently overclocked anything, but I could.
Ideally, I'd like to upgrade the GPU and nothing else.
Is there a GPU out there with HDMI 2.1 for a panel like the LG C2 that can run 4K at decent frames that won't be bottlenecked by my other components?
Or, in general, is there a good value GPU out there that would allow me to squeeze a few more years out of the rest of my components?
Any other comments or questions?
Long story short. I've been considering a system upgrade for the last few years. GPU and other component prices are finally coming down and I'd like to think about my options.
I currently run a single BenQ PD3200u (4k IPS with max refresh rate of 60 fps). I'm considering adding a second panel like the LG C2 42 inch. That way I'll have the IPS for productive efforts and the OLED for my unproductive hobbies.
My current setup (built in 2015):
EVGA NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970
Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-6700K CPU @ 4.00GHz
2 x Kingston HyperX Fury DDR4 8GB 2.133MT/s
Samsung SSD 850 EVO 500GB
2 x HGST HUH721008ALN600 8 TB
Microsoft Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
I haven't currently overclocked anything, but I could.
Ideally, I'd like to upgrade the GPU and nothing else.
Is there a GPU out there with HDMI 2.1 for a panel like the LG C2 that can run 4K at decent frames that won't be bottlenecked by my other components?
Or, in general, is there a good value GPU out there that would allow me to squeeze a few more years out of the rest of my components?
Any other comments or questions?