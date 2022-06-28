Yes, you can run over your GPU with a car

Some of you might think a 5,000lb SUV running over something like a fragile GPU would destroy it, but fear not. You too can safely run your GPUs over to your heart's content and they (*may) not be any worse for wear.



The story: I bought a GPU from NobleX13 and USPS decided to throw it in the driveway today without ringing the doorbell or anything. Then someone immediately drove over it: "Oh hey, there was a package in the driveway. I didn't see it but I hope it wasn't anything important." Of course it had to be my GPU shipment, great... So I hurriedly unpacked it to find the OEM box inside somewhat crumpled. Fearing the worst I took it out but somehow the GPU wasn't destroyed. It magically survived and seems to be working ok. It looks like the sturdy box design worked (who knows, maybe AMD runs over GPUs in their lab for fun or something).



*Note: I have not tested this with nvidia GPUs yet. If you have an FE card and want to share your results please let us know how it goes, but for now, score 1 to AMD.