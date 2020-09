Yes, a Pregnancy Test Can Run Doom and Skyrim

Derangel said: For me, I find the most interesting part of this is the teardown of the supposed "digital" test kits that are just a standard test strip inside of a fancy shell. Click to expand...

Well, the output is digital: it's either True or False, 1/0, etc.. But they still need to get the data from somewhere, thus the analog test strip (and probably some kind of chemical or photo diode to read the result; Edit: maybe a ChemFET ?).