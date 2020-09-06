erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,138
"It’s important to note that the pregnancy test hasn’t actually been reprogrammed.
“It’s using a mask rom microcontroller… and a simple LCD that can only show 4 things,” Foone said to Gizmodo.
“So basically all I did was put an OLED display and my own microcontroller into the case. That took only an hour or two. There’s existing libraries for running the OLED that I could use, then I wrote a simple script to push pixels to it over USB.”"
https://www.gizmodo.com.au/2020/09/yes-a-pregnancy-test-can-run-doom-and-skyrim/
“It’s using a mask rom microcontroller… and a simple LCD that can only show 4 things,” Foone said to Gizmodo.
“So basically all I did was put an OLED display and my own microcontroller into the case. That took only an hour or two. There’s existing libraries for running the OLED that I could use, then I wrote a simple script to push pixels to it over USB.”"
https://www.gizmodo.com.au/2020/09/yes-a-pregnancy-test-can-run-doom-and-skyrim/