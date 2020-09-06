Yes, a Pregnancy Test Can Run Doom and Skyrim

"It’s important to note that the pregnancy test hasn’t actually been reprogrammed.

“It’s using a mask rom microcontroller… and a simple LCD that can only show 4 things,” Foone said to Gizmodo.

“So basically all I did was put an OLED display and my own microcontroller into the case. That took only an hour or two. There’s existing libraries for running the OLED that I could use, then I wrote a simple script to push pixels to it over USB.”"

https://www.gizmodo.com.au/2020/09/yes-a-pregnancy-test-can-run-doom-and-skyrim/
 
For me, I find the most interesting part of this is the teardown of the supposed "digital" test kits that are just a standard test strip inside of a fancy shell.
 
Derangel said:
For me, I find the most interesting part of this is the teardown of the supposed "digital" test kits that are just a standard test strip inside of a fancy shell.
What did you expect to find in one?
 
Well, the output is digital: it's either True or False, 1/0, etc.. But they still need to get the data from somewhere, thus the analog test strip (and probably some kind of chemical or photo diode to read the result; Edit: maybe a ChemFET?).
 
