Yellow wire in antique telephone?

I know this post is ancient but it seems like a lot information on this thread regarding the yellow wire on the telephone (not from the wall) is wrong. When the wiring is coming from the telephone (not from the wall), the red and green wires are the ones for connecting to the phone line. The yellow wire was used to control the ringer; if you wanted the phone to ring, you'd connect the yellow wire to the green terminal on a jack like the 42A. If you didn't want it to wring, you'd connect it to the yellow terminal on the 42A. If there was a fourth black wire, it normally wasn't used on a single line phone. People are correct on this thread commenting that black and yellow terminals were used for a second phone line but that is irrelevant to the OP question. Modern phone lines have enough power to ring these phones still - but the number has always been limited to about 3 phones.



Another poster commented about using yellow/black for low-voltage lighting - I'm not sure about that. The Princess Telephone had 5 wires: red green, yellow, black, white. The red and green connected to the phone line. The yellow wire was the ringer wire (connect to green for ringing). The black and white wires were ultimately connected to a transformer 110V to 12VDC that powered the dial light.