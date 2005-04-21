Yellow wire in antique telephone?

Othersider
I have an old black bakelite rotary phone (probably circa late 60s/early 70s). The handset is wired to the base (no connectors). A cable comes out of the base. The wall connector was long ago torn off.
There are 3 very fine insulated wires. Red, green, yellow.
Connecting the red and green to the red and green in current wiring makes it work. I can dial, talk, and hear perfectly on it.
What it doesn't do is ring. Obviously I suspect the yellow wire has something to do with this. I tried connecting it to the red as well; no effect. Is it just that modern phone switches don't provide enough voltage to operate the mechanical ringers?
Worst case, I'll have to end up getting an external powered ringer for it, but if anyone has a better solution, I'd like to know.
