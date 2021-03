Yellow wire in antique telephone?

^^^ What he said.The yellow and black wires (also called the) were never used for standard telelphone service. Phones that offered 2-line service would use the second pair for the additional line.Modern telephone service still provides the correct ring signal, and the odds are that all the other phones in your house are of the electronic type that use virtually no ringing current. My bet is there is something wrong with the phone itself. Those old phones arewell built, the cockroaches will be using them to call their buddies after WWIII, so it's probably a bad connection inside somewhere.Although many phones today only have the red and green wires (aka the), it was very common for standard phones to have all four (r,g,bk,y). Don't know why, perhaps the same reason all network cable has 8 conductors when it really only uses 4 (until the recent gbit anyway).btw, not sure what the uk does, but here in the us the term 'ring' wire refers to the plug the operators and telco used; it has nothing to do with the ringer. Tip & Ring faq A little off topic, check out Sparkfun's portable rotary telephone project. They also have a ringer cicruit posted.[edit]Looking back at your original post, I'm surprised by no mention of the black wire - I think if you inspect the cable more thoroughly you might find there's a black wire in there... But no matter anyway, it's not used.[edit 2] Here is another more technical link regarding telephone wiring, circuitry and operation. A good read for geeks