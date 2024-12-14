Yearlong supply-chain attack targeting security pros steals 390K credentials

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,230
"Multifaceted, high-precision campaign targets malicious and benevolent hackers alike."
"Further adding to the impression of legitimacy, several of the malicious packages are automatically included in legitimate sources, such as Feedly Threat Intelligence and Vulnmon. These sites included the malicious packages in proof-of-concept repositories for the vulnerabilities the packages claimed to exploit.
"This increases their look of legitimacy and the likelihood that someone will run them," Datadog said.
The attackers' use of @0xengine/xmlrpc allowed them to steal some 390,000 credentials from infected machines. Datadog has determined the credentials were for use in logging into administrative accounts for websites that run the WordPress content management system.
Taken together, the many facets of the campaign—its longevity, its precision, the professional quality of the backdoor, and its multiple infection vectors—indicate that MUT-1244 was a skilled and determined threat actor. The group did, however, err by leaving the phishing email template and addresses in a publicly available account.
The ultimate motives of the attackers remain unclear. If the goal were to mine cryptocurrency, there would likely be better populations than security personnel to target. And if the objective was targeting researchers—as other recently discovered campaigns have done—it’s unclear why MUT-1244 would also employ cryptocurrency mining, an activity that’s often easy to detect.
Reports from both Checkmarx and Datadog include indicators people can use to check if they've been targeted."
Source: https://arstechnica.com/security/20...geting-security-pros-steals-390k-credentials/
"Further adding to the impression of legitimacy, several of the malicious packages are automatically included in legitimate sources, such as Feedly Threat Intelligence and Vulnmon. These sites included the malicious packages in proof-of-concept repositories for the vulnerabilities the packages claimed to exploit.
"This increases their look of legitimacy and the likelihood that someone will run them," Datadog said.
The attackers' use of @0xengine/xmlrpc allowed them to steal some 390,000 credentials from infected machines. Datadog has determined the credentials were for use in logging into administrative accounts for websites that run the WordPress content management system.
Taken together, the many facets of the campaign—its longevity, its precision, the professional quality of the backdoor, and its multiple infection vectors—indicate that MUT-1244 was a skilled and determined threat actor. The group did, however, err by leaving the phishing email template and addresses in a publicly available account.
The ultimate motives of the attackers remain unclear. If the goal were to mine cryptocurrency, there would likely be better populations than security personnel to target. And if the objective was targeting researchers—as other recently discovered campaigns have done—it’s unclear why MUT-1244 would also employ cryptocurrency mining, an activity that’s often easy to detect.
Reports from both Checkmarx and Datadog include indicators people can use to check if they've been targeted."
Source: https://arstechnica.com/security/20...geting-security-pros-steals-390k-credentials/