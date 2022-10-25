ye olde blast from the past IDE HDD failed - adapt to SSD?

SLP Firehawk
Hello. My (once mighty) Pentium II MMX 450Mhz HDD apparently has failed. It booted to Windows 98SE splash screen and then said bad sectors detected. I rebooted and it said disk not found select boot. So I guess the main drive has failed again. The system drive is a WD Caviar SE 40GB model WD400JB april 2007 40 pin connector.
So my first thought was to buy another pair of IDE drives and reinstall then clone but then I found an SSD to IDE adapter. Can I use this?
Then I'll just reinstall Windows98 one last time and an SSD will be cooler than the IDE drive was (plus it also has two 7200 media drives).
Looks like I had the c:> as master with no slaves and no other IDE connections on that run since there is no jumper set on the old drive which means "single" or "master"
