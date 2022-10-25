ye olde blast from the past IDE HDD failed - adapt to SSD?

Kingwin SSD/SATA to IDE Bridge Board Adapter, Convert All SATA Devices Easily to IDE. Support 2.5 Inch, 3.5 Inch HDD, & Compatible w/ SATA I/II/III Hard Drives​

Hello. My (once mighty) Pentium II MMX 450Mhz HDD apparently has failed. It booted to Windows 98SE splash screen and then said bad sectors detected. I rebooted and it said disk not found select boot. So I guess the main drive has failed again. The system drive is a WD Caviar SE 40GB model WD400JB april 2007 40 pin connector.So my first thought was to buy another pair of IDE drives and reinstall then clone but then I found an SSD to IDE adapter. Can I use this?Then I'll just reinstall Windows98 one last time and an SSD will be cooler than the IDE drive was (plus it also has two 7200 media drives).Looks like I had the c:> as master with no slaves and no other IDE connections on that run since there is no jumper set on the old drive which means "single" or "master"