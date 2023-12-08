Yard Sale-S21 Ultra,Vintage Sony and Wii games, external DVD RW, movies, memory, fans, Seasonic and more.

jacuzz1

jacuzz1

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 14, 2004
Messages
7,140
My kids are all grown up and its time to move some of this stuff. PM me if you have questions. My Heatware
The discs are in pretty good shape but I have not run them (No time) The power supply is top notch and I had no issues. I just thought it prudent to go to 1000w especially since it was part of a video card package purchase.

Note: I am also considering moving to a 4090 and so my Asus 3090 just may end up here as well. The items are pictured below along with pics. All prices are plus shipping to the lower 48. The Cannon printer is local pickup only.

Shipping will be your carrier of choice. See below.

Cannon MX 922 (this was my mom's for the last 4 years, she is now in a home. Its like new and hardly ever used. Original retail was $529. I am asking $125 (Local pickup only) ink levels are a little more than half.
20231207_150843.jpg


20231208_104103.jpg
Seasonic Prime Gold (80) modular supply. Great unit, I used it for two years before replacing it for more head room in that at the same time that I picked up my 3090 i got a Seasonic 1000. Asking $70
20231208_104111.jpg
20231208_104121.jpg
Evga PCIE pull from my dad's Dell after he passed away. I tested it good however the heatsink fan does make noise. $25
20231208_104152.jpg
Intel i7 4770 pull from my father's Dell. Asking $35 (comes with the cooler)
20231208_104200.jpg
20231208_104209.jpg
HP ENVY 360 screen ,(The camera picked up the smudge that I have since removed.) The screen view side is mint, the other side is , well you decide. $35
20231208_104305.jpg
20231208_104317.jpg
Logitech blue tooth keyboard, asking $ 10
20231208_104433.jpg
20231208_104442.jpg
Asus Portable DVD RW (Works great) asking $15
20231208_104353.jpg
20231208_104357.jpg
20231208_104404.jpg
20231208_104401.jpg
Assorted fans $10 for all of them as a package.

20231208_104709.jpg
20231208_104717.jpg
20231208_112343.jpg
20231208_112401.jpg
Samsung s21 Ultra. There is one noticeable scratch when the screen is powered off. $300 with case and charger.

20231208_104218.jpg
20231208_104218.jpg
2 Sodim pulls. $ 5 each.

20231208_104251.jpg
20231208_104254.jpg
$ 10 a pair
20231208_104548.jpg
20231208_104551.jpg
20231208_104555.jpg
20231208_104543.jpg
20231208_104546.jpg
20231208_104539.jpg

20231208_104534.jpg
Games variety. $5 each

20231208_104512.jpg
New , unopened Poltergiest 1 and 2: $15
20231208_104524.jpg
20231208_104528.jpg
20231208_104518.jpg
DVD movies $5 each
 

Attachments

  • 20231208_104209.jpg
    20231208_104209.jpg
    445 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231208_104709.jpg
    20231208_104709.jpg
    586.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231208_104223.jpg
    20231208_104223.jpg
    481.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231208_104223.jpg
    20231208_104223.jpg
    481.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231208_104243.jpg
    20231208_104243.jpg
    517.5 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top