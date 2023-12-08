Yard Sale- Asus Strix RTX 3090,Seasonic 750 Prime, Intel i7 4770. Samsung S21 Ultra

jacuzz1
The items are pictured below along with pics. All prices are plus shipping to the lower 48. Heatware
Asus Strix RTX 3090 (currently in my rig) Asking $859.00 shipped to the lower 48. I purchased her here in Hard forum about a year ago and it works perfectly and quietly. I am going to upgrade to 4090. I never mined on it nor did an OC. Adult owned, no smoking household. It handles my current monitor set up without breaking a sweat. For example, MW3 at 120-150fps all but maxed out on my 3840x1600 screen. Its a beast. It will come in the ASUS Strix box that it was sent to me in and includes the original swag.
Seasonic Prime Gold (80) modular supply. Great unit, I used it for two years before replacing it for more head room in that at the same time that I picked up my 3090 i got a Seasonic 1000. Asking $50 (retail boxed)
Intel i7 4770 pull from my father's Dell. Asking $30 (comes with the cooler)
Samsung s21 Ultra. There is one noticeable scratch when the screen is powered off. $260 with case and charger.
Shipping will be your carrier of choice. See below.
