Yard Sale- Asus Strix RTX 3090,Intel Core I7. S21 Ultra,Vintage Sony and Wii games, external DVD RW, movies, memory, fans, and more

My kids are all grown up and its time to move some of this stuff. PM me if you have questions. My Heatware
The discs are in pretty good shape but I have not run them (No time) The power supply is top notch and I had no issues. I just thought it prudent to go to 1000w especially since it was part of a video card package purchase.

Note: I am also considering moving to a 4090 and so my Asus 3090 just may end up here as well. The items are pictured below along with pics. All prices are plus shipping to the lower 48. The Cannon printer is local pickup only.

Shipping will be your carrier of choice. See below.
20231218_092531[1].jpg
Screenshot 2023-12-18 094002.png
Asking $989 shipped to the lower 48. I purchased her here in Hardforum and it works very well. I am going to upgrade to 4090 to start my rig upgrade. I never mined on it nor did an OC. It handled my current monitor set up without breaking a sweat.MW3 at 150fps all but maxed out on my 3840x1600 screen. Its a beast. It will come in the Strix box that it was sent to me in.

20231207_150843.jpg
Cannon MX 922 (this was my mom's for the last 4 years, she is now in a home. Its like new and hardly ever used. Original retail was $529. I am asking $125 (Local pickup only) ink levels are a little more than half.

20231208_104103.jpg
Seasonic Prime Gold (80) modular supply. Great unit, I used it for two years before replacing it for more head room in that at the same time that I picked up my 3090 i got a Seasonic 1000. Asking $70 (retail boxed)

20231208_104152.jpg
Intel i7 4770 pull from my father's Dell. Asking $30 (comes with the cooler)
20231208_104200.jpg
20231208_104209.jpg
HP ENVY 360 screen ,(The camera picked up the smudge that I have since removed.) The screen view side is mint, the other side is , well you decide. $30
keyboard, asking $ 10
DVD RW (Works great) asking $20
20231208_104353.jpg
20231208_104357.jpg
20231208_104404.jpg
20231208_104401.jpg
Assorted fans $10 for all of them as a package.

20231208_104709.jpg
20231208_104717.jpg
20231208_112343.jpg
20231208_112401.jpg
Samsung s21 Ultra. There is one noticeable scratch when the screen is powered off. $300 with case and charger.

20231208_104223.jpg
20231208_104218.jpg
2 Sodim pulls. One is 4GB and one is 8GB $ 5 each.

20231208_104251.jpg
20231208_104254.jpg
$ 10 for all of them
20231208_104548.jpg
20231208_104551.jpg
20231208_104555.jpg
20231208_104543.jpg
20231208_104546.jpg
20231208_104539.jpg

20231208_104534.jpg
Games variety. $20 for the lot

20231208_104512.jpg
New , unopened Poltergiest 1 and 2: $10
20231208_104524.jpg
20231208_104528.jpg
20231208_104518.jpg
DVD movies $5 each
 

Added Mint condition TP Link Network Adapter with retail packaging.
 
Correction<<<<<<= the Sodim photo depicts two 8gb Sodims. That is not accurate, Its one 4gb and one 8gb. I duplicated the 8gb pic by accident and will correct the photo a little later.
 
What is the model number on the S21? Original carrier? Is it carrier locked?
 
DPOSCORP said:
What is the model number on the S21? Original carrier? Is it carrier locked?
Click to expand...
S21 /Ultra 128 /Gb Verizon. I paid it off, supposedly they are carrier agnostic once paid off but I am not sure.
 
