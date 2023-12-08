Yard Sale- Asus Strix RTX 3090,Intel Core I7. S21 Ultra,Vintage Sony and Wii games, external DVD RW, movies, memory, fans, and more

jacuzz1
My kids are all grown up and its time to move some of this stuff. PM me if you have questions. My Heatware
The discs are in pretty good shape but I have not run them (No time) The power supply is top notch and I had no issues. I just thought it prudent to go to 1000w especially since it was part of a video card package purchase.
Note: I am also considering moving to a 4090 and so my Asus 3090 just may end up here as well. The items are pictured below along with pics. All prices are plus shipping to the lower 48. The Cannon printer is local pickup only.
Shipping will be your carrier of choice. See below.
Asking $989 shipped to the lower 48. I purchased her here in Hardforum and it works very well. I am going to upgrade to 4090 to start my rig upgrade. I never mined on it nor did an OC. It handled my current monitor set up without breaking a sweat.MW3 at 150fps all but maxed out on my 3840x1600 screen. Its a beast. It will come in the Strix box that it was sent to me in.
Cannon MX 922 (this was my mom's for the last 4 years, she is now in a home. Its like new and hardly ever used. Original retail was $529. I am asking $125 (Local pickup only) ink levels are a little more than half.
Seasonic Prime Gold (80) modular supply. Great unit, I used it for two years before replacing it for more head room in that at the same time that I picked up my 3090 i got a Seasonic 1000. Asking $70 (retail boxed)
Intel i7 4770 pull from my father's Dell. Asking $30 (comes with the cooler)
HP ENVY 360 screen ,(The camera picked up the smudge that I have since removed.) The screen view side is mint, the other side is , well you decide. $30
keyboard, asking $ 10
DVD RW (Works great) asking $20
Assorted fans $10 for all of them as a package.
Samsung s21 Ultra. There is one noticeable scratch when the screen is powered off. $300 with case and charger.
2 Sodim pulls. One is 4GB and one is 8GB $ 5 each.
$ 10 for all of them
Games variety. $20 for the lot
New , unopened Poltergiest 1 and 2: $10
DVD movies $5 each
